The Tasmania JackJumpers will hit the Silverdome hardwood in new threads after the franchise unveiled its first ever Indigenous jersey. The unveiling comes as part of the NBL Indigenous Round with the JackJumpers donning a home strip designed by Tasmanian Aboriginal artist Sharnie Read against the New Zealand Breakers this Saturday. Alongside the jersey unveiling, the JackJumpers' squad undertook Tasmanian aboriginal history, people and traditions ahead of the game. As the designer, Read said she jumped at the chance to represent Tasmania's indigenous culture in the league. "The opportunities [to educate] are rare to be honest, so to have a team that wants step up and help share the Aboriginal cultural values and the wonderful history of our island that is an opportunity you can't miss," she said. "I feel like there's a two-way stream here of being proud that I can share that but also having a team on board to help share it and to create a sense of community value for Tasmania's history. "Not just through the Aboriginal community but through all the community members and for all of us that love sport." The sentiment was echoed by JackJumpers' coach Scott Roth as he prepares his side for their first competitive NBL game in Launceston this weekend. "For our first year, it's hugely important that we celebrate the Aboriginal culture here in Tasmania and the NBL does a great job just in general with this round and the jersey looks fantastic," he said. "This is another thing of just building culture here in Tasmania for our group and what it means to be Tasmanian and what it means to be representing this state so they're always invested in finding out things."

