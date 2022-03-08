news, local-news,

A Launceston mother and daughter whose family have been touched by cancer are helping to support survivors and carers at this year's Relay For Life. Launceston Relay For Life Committee Survivors and Carers Afternoon team coordinator Debbie Roach will be baking up a storm later this month, to provide a hearty morning tea to survivors and carers at this year's event. Ms Roach said she got involved with Relay For Life after her daughter Lizzie Blane was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. She said events like the relay help support patients, survivors and carers with the emotional and financial costs that come with cancer, but are often overlooked. "I do this to help raise money because it's not cheap and all the treatments, and people going to get treatments cost money," she said "I'm helping the community out, but we have our other family members that have had cancer and lost their lives, so it's important for me." Ms Roach said Lizzie's diagnosis was particularly difficult for her after having gone through a similar experience several years ago with her husband who was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Although her husband and daughter's cancers were treated and have both gone into remission, Ms Roach said the experience stayed with her, and was the reason she chose to advocate for cancer support and survival. Although a personal gesture, the afternoon tea provided by the Roach family is expected to support the event later this month, which is hoping to raise $800,000. "I'll be preparing kiss biscuits, melting moments, savoury toast and I'm going to make little quiches lemon slices and a couple of little cupcakes, there's a variety of things," Ms Roach said. The Launceston Relay For Life - in its 22nd year - will be held March 19-20 at the Northern Athletics Centre. Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said the event encompassed the full experience of living with cancer. "For every person who is walking with their mother or sister or father who has survived a cancer diagnosis, there is a group alongside them who are walking in remembrance of someone who has lost their life to this disease," she said. Ms Egan said the funds raised would stay in Tasmania.

