newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The widow of a man who died from an aggressive form of brain cancer has welcomed the prospect of an Australian first cancer trial and treatment centre coming to Tasmania. Teresa Briggs said one morning in 2013, her usually healthy husband Rick Briggs woke up with a headache. After visiting his doctor, Mr Briggs underwent a brain scan which identified a tumour in the centre of his brain. A biopsy identified the cancer as Glioblastoma Multiforme or GBM, a fast-growing and aggressive brain cancer with limited treatment options in Australia. READ MORE: Mask mandate to end in a range of Tasmanian settings Despite being given an initial life expectancy of about three months, Mr Briggs fought the cancer for three and a half years - ultimately succumbing in 2017. Mrs Brigss said the extra time she spent with her husband was a blessing, one many with GBM do not get, due to its aggressive nature and limited treatments. Cure Brain Cancer Foundation chief executive Lance Kawaguchi said while all cancers present treatment challenges, GBM was particularly difficult. READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell "GBM is extremely aggressive and it's fast-growing, and the average survival rate is only 15 months," he said. "What's even more shocking is that the survival rate, past five years, is only five per cent. "If you look at all the other cancers, over the past 30 years, the survival rate - because of medications - have increased significantly, like exponentially, but with brain cancer, it's always been around 20 to 22 per cent." READ MORE: COVID outbreaks in more than 70 Tasmanian schools In an effort to improve the treatment options for people with GBM, CBCF has spent $8 million to run clinical trials of a treatment known as GBM AGILE in Australia. "It's been rolled out in the US, it's been rolled out in Canada, it's being rolled out in Europe, but I wanted to go all-in on this, because this is really, if you go and speak to any of the top neuro neurologists or oncologists, this is really the only game in town," Mr Kawaguchi said. While many cancer trials use a single drug, GBM AGILE is a flexible and adaptable treatment that has the ability to switch out one drug for another to gain greater efficacy. READ MORE: Norwood cafe closes amid pandemic-related struggles Mr Kawaguchi said initial trials for 50 patients were expected to begin later this year, with treatment centres to be established across Australia - including in Tasmania. "We're going to be setting up and paying for the sites to be across all states. So, Tasmania, NSW, Victoria, Queensland WA, but we are also going to be paying for the treatments for 50 patients per year," he said. Mrs Brigss who has helped raise over $70,000 for brain cancer research said a treatment centre in Tasmanian would help give families more time together. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/f042f084-564d-4c9e-9c79-ae77d2f59ffb.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg