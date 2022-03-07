newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Australia's peak health and welfare groups have jointly called on politicians in the upcoming federal election to make child health a policy priority by establishing a Child Health Taskforce. The Australian Medical Association joined the Australian Council of Social Service, Academy of Child and Adolescent Health, Australian Research Alliance for Children and Youth, Murdoch Children's Research Institute, and the Royal Australasian College of Physicians as signatories of a joint statement calling for a taskforce. READ MORE: Doctors warning of high influenza cases as winter approaches In the statement, the organisations said the federal election provided an opportunity for all parties to address the non-medical issues associated with children's health development. "As experts in child and developmental health, the signatories to this statement know that investment in evidence-based strategies that are made during the early years of life will have a very powerful and positive impact over the rest of that person's life," it read. "We call on both the government and opposition to pledge that if elected, a Child Health Taskforce will be established, to initially report to the incoming government within six months on priority initiatives." READ MORE: Louise Fairfax is the third woman to complete Tasmania's Abels mountains AMA president Dr Omar Khorshid said a Child Health Taskforce would be asked to initially report on non-medical factors which influence health outcomes including poverty, housing nutrition food security, sugary drinks and climate change He said the statement highlighted the effect hunger and poor nourishment had child health, development and education outcomes, while separate campaigns by the AMA on issues like diet, sugar, obesity and chronic disease also highlighted the need for a taskforce. Labor's candidate for Bass Ross Hart said if elected as part of a Labor government he would work with medical experts to drive childhood development in both health and education, but stopped short of committing a taskforce. "I'm committed to doing what I can do to improve the health of all young children so that they can thrive as healthy members of our community," he said. READ MORE: University of Tasmania will call for new tenders to its Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer also did not commit to establishing a taskforce, but said she was open to discussions. "I spend a lot of time speaking with local doctors and would always welcome the opportunity to discuss this proposal further," she said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

