A Rocherlea man rode an unregistered motorcycle at a speed of 130km/h on High Street trying to get away from police, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Jamie Garwood, 39, pleaded guilty to numerous driving offences including evading police, driving while disqualified and use of an unregistered vehicle in George Town and Launceston. He also pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit substance and was required to pay the $147 costs of analysis. Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard said that a police officer saw a black Suzuki on Howick Street in September 2021. READ MORE: Review of state-owned sites for new North and South youth justice centres When lights were activated the motorcycle overtook two cars at a speed of 90km/h heading up Howick Street towards High Street.The motorcycle turned left onto High Street and overtook cars at a speed of up to 130km/h in a 60 zone, Mr Gillard said. In December 2020 the motorcycle, which had evaded police on Lilydale Road early in the day, was spotted in Kings Meadows filling up with petrol. Garwood made an attempt to flee on foot, but he was arrested and the bike seized. Two mobile phones were seized The court heard that Garwood was a disqualified driver from August 2020 to 2025. READ MORE: Launceston celebrated IWD at the Clifford Craig Foundation Luncheon In July 2021 he was spotted by an off duty officer at a store in Agnes Street. When a police vehicle arrived he accelerated harshly and passed onto the incorrect side of the road to overtake a vehicle before disappearing from sight into Soldiers Settlement Road. The black Suzuki motorcycle was distinguishable because of a lack of a tail light. Several matters due for hearing were dismissed when police tendered no evidence. Defence counsel Andrew Lonergan said Garwood had spent 170 days in custody on the matters since . He said that Garwood had been assessed as suitable for a drug treatment order. READ MORE: Alleged Hobart arsonist charged after fire causes estimated $200,000 in damages A defendant can avoid jail if they comply with the terms of a treatment order which aims to get people off drugs. Mr Lonergan was asked by Magistrate Simon Brown if he planned to make a plea in mitigation. He said his instructions were to apply for bail. READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell "I am not going to bail him now," he said. "There are guilty pleas and he is awaiting execution of sentence." Sentencing was adjourned until March 10.

