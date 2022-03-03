news, local-news,

Armed with an axe, a hammer and multiple flammable liquids, an 81-year-old out man sought revenge on the two people he believed had forced him out of the Wynyard home he intended to live out his life. On Thursday, the Burnie Supreme Court heard that retired dentist Ian Andrew Mackenzie attacked a woman with the hammer and set fire to her property in November last year. He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, wounding and arson. Covered in the woman's blood, he turned himself into police a short time after the attack and said he wanted to hurt her and her husband, but did not intend to kill anyone, Crown prosecutor Katie Edwards said. "He said he knew hitting her to the skull wouldn't kill her as he is a dentist," she said. The court heard the attack was the culmination of three years of animosity between Mackenzie and his victims, who owned the Beach Retreat Tourist Park where he lived. Mackenzie, a retired dentist, moved into the caravan park owned by Cheryl and Graeme Gilmour in 2002. Defence lawyer Stephen Wright told the court Mackenzie believed they had a verbal agreement for a lifelong tenancy, though Ms Edwards disputed the Gilmours had ever agreed to that. In 2019, the Gilmours told Mackenzie and other permanent residents the park would be developed and they would need to find somewhere else to live. Those plans had not eventuated by November 21 last year and Mackenzie had not yet been compelled to leave the park, but he had nevertheless found new accommodation at Wynyard. READ MORE: Alleged Hobart arsonist charged after fire causes estimated $200,000 in damages He remained angry, however, and when Mrs Gilmour said earlier in November "they were sad to see him go", he became enraged. The night before the attack he was stewing on that comment, Ms Edwards said, and had "dwelt on how he wanted to hurt Graeme... he wanted to dent his skull". Under the pretext of collecting more of his possessions from the park, Mackenzie loaded a wheelbarrow with a hammer, an axe and flammable liquids and covered it in laundry. He then asked Mrs Gilmour to open the laundry, as it was after 6pm and locked for the evening, and attacked her with the hammer as she did so. He hit her three times to the head and once to the face, causing injuries with each blow and becoming covered in her blood. READ MORE: Review of state-owned sites for new North and South youth justice centres He later told police he "obviously" wanted to hurt her, but had struck her with a degree of force of about five out of 10, and did not believe it would cause significant injury. "The skull is thick and he didn't hit her hard," Ms Edwards said were his words to police. She was able to wrestle the hammer out of his grip and scream for her husband, who helped her inside their home before they fled together. Mackenzie then set about smashing their home with the axe and set fire to the laundry before hiding in a bush and watching while emergency services arrived, the court heard. He handed himself into police shortly after and has been in custody since. An initial assessment indicated he had caused more than $100,000 worth of damage, and Mrs Gilmour was treated for headwounds in hospital. Mr Wright told the court Mackenzie was remorseful and disgusted by his actions, which were agreed by the parties to be "completely out of character". Ms Edwards, however, questioned the legitimacy of Mackenzie's remorse. Justice Tamara Jago ordered a forensic mental health report and indicated Mackenzie could expect a "very substantial" jail term when he is sentenced on April 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/2843fd5e-b042-4a3f-82be-5ca94bb90983.JPG/r0_209_3960_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg