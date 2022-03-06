Let's get the state back in business

news, local-news,

In recent weeks, Labor has hit the road to meet with businesses and workers across the state who have been impacted by the Gutwein government's response to COVID. The stories we have heard are ones of anguish and stress. There is grief that livelihoods are on the line, torment at the government's lack of understanding and distress by the impacts being felt across the board. The Gutwein government had months to prepare our state for the December 15 border reopening, but all they have done is complicate the process and let people down. What the community needs right now is confidence, confidence that life can return to some normality and that their government has their back. While Labor acknowledges the measures the government has put in place, it is not enough. More needs to be done to ensure that businesses can trade out of this challenging time and that workers are adequately supported. If we don't support businesses and jobs now, these establishments and their workers might not be here in a few months' time. Labor has listened to the feedback from across the state and has unveiled its Supporting Business, Supporting Jobs Package. It is a package that requires fiscal accountability, easy access to support and methods to rebuild consumer confidence. Simply, it puts people - Tasmanians - first. The past two years have been exhausting for many, further exacerbated by the government's lack of understanding. We've heard that the process of applying for government support is onerous and complicated. Navigating the Business Tasmania website is a minefield and business operators should not have to jump through more and more hoops to access grants or have their applications tied up in red tape. We call on the government to simplify this process so that support can be granted here and now. For many businesses the downturn in trade after the border reopened caused cash flow issues. Labor's package demonstrates that if a business qualifies for COVID support, they should also qualify for cash flow assistance. We propose that eligible businesses receive a rebate of fixed network charges for their next power bill, a rebate for fixed charges for the next TasWater bill and a land tax rebate for those landlords committed to passing this rent relief onto tenants. The government should also extend the eligibility for a payroll tax waiver to the current quarter so that qualifying businesses impacted by the December 15 border reopening are supported. But we also need to encourage locals to safely go out and about to support our local businesses. If successful small businesses remain unsupported, they may be lost for good. To encourage people to get out and about safety, Labor wants to support the economy by circulating 50,000 Tasmanian vouchers through a ballot system to residents. These $50 vouchers could be enjoyed at restaurants, cafes and pubs, with successful recipients spending the equivalent amount or more in one transaction at the business to redeem the amount. Not only does this support business, it supports workers who have been faced with loss of hours and incomes. Workers have told us that the state government grants have done little to support their needs, especially with the absence of JobKeeper, resulting in severe financial pressure. The government must provide additional or supplementary support payments to those who have lost shifts not because they are unwell themselves, but because the business they work in has been forced to close. We also call for the payment made to workers waiting for a PCR test to increase in line with what is offered in Victoria. Since December 15, Labor has heard from a number of businesses under severe financial pressures who have had difficulty maintaining employment levels when all they want to do is protect their workers and their livelihoods. Labor proposes that businesses who are eligible for COVID support grants be able to apply for a Workers Support Grant, to the equivalent of 20 per cent of their payroll for the month of February, up to a maximum of $5000 a week. A number of operators have said this package would be life-changing and enable them to keep trading and supporting their workers. Labor calls on the Gutwein government to consider these measures and detail how they have spent their $300 million COVID support, which was announced in the 2021 Budget. How much of this support has been spent and what remains available to support Tasmanians get through this difficult time? While any support is welcomed, it is important that Tasmanians have an understanding of how effective these programs have been and how much has been spent keeping the state afloat. It is time the government implemented support that will actually make a positive impact on businesses and support their workers for the betterment of Tasmania.

