A stellar line-up of Tasmanian scenery will feature in the upcoming season of a reality television series. Next month, the cast of Adventure All Stars, a travel series, will explore Coles Bay and its surrounds, including Muirs Beach, Wine Glass Bay, Hazards Beach, Friendly Beaches, and Freycinet National Park. READ MORE: Mask mandate to end in a range of Tasmanian settings With production set to screen globally, the cast will experience some of the best kayaking, fishing, oyster harvesting, wineries and wildlife experiences the state has to offer. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin welcomed the show. "If it's getting a million eyeballs across Australia on beautiful scenes of Tasmania and people enjoying themselves in the state then it's a good thing," he said. READ MORE: COVID outbreaks in more than 70 Tasmanian schools Mr Martin said because of the pandemic, Tasmania was given the opportunity to feature in productions that otherwise would have been overseas. He said these shows could be the first experience people had with the state, its scenery and lifestyle motivating them to come down. READ MORE: Norwood cafe closes amid pandemic-related struggles The series has a philanthropic element, with cast raising money for a nominated cause to earn their spot, and the show giving net proceeds to Australian charities. The last season donated $1.2 million. Funds from the Coles Bay episode will go to KIDS Foundation, Frontier Services, Diabetes Australia and Pet Medical Crisis. No Tasmanians feature in the upcoming season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

