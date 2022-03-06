news, local-news,

I'M SADDENED to hear A Paw Up can no longer help the homeless. Unfortunately, City Mission Safe Space Launceston once again had to close due to clients testing positive for COVID, and then some staff members. All the remaining clients were once again moved to Peppers to isolate, however, this time, I was isolating at City Mission along with another guy with a dog. However, if I was to test positive at any time, I think my girl Gypsy would be taken by RSPCA to Devonport, as they don't have safe beds in Launceston, and it's only certain days and COVID doesn't care what day it is. City Mission started taking new clients in again on Tuesday, provided they had a negative RAT result, after being shut since Saturday night to everyone except essential workers, myself and another guy. I have been unwell but present negative results so I had a PCR yesterday waiting on results as was told we weren't in isolation anymore? I contacted A Paw Up to ask, in the event I did return a positive result, could Gypsy go into foster care and I got passed onto RSPCA ,where I found out the other information provided. I was interviewed by community housing for two potential one-bedroom units becoming available this week and am waiting on an outcome but I can't do anything until I receive my PCR test results. The security guard we had on Sunday had tested positive Monday February 21 for COVID. Unfortunately, regional newspapers seem to be finding COVID-19 times very tough, but a reliance on government for sustainability in the long-term may be perceived as a conflict of interest. All members of the House of Assembly who have received the benefit of the 1998 40 per cent pay rise cannot expect the electorate to forget the assurances given at the time. If 25 members is a problem for the House of Assembly perhaps a compromise might be to retain a total of 40 members in both houses but adjust the number of members between the Legislative Council and the lower house. The disparity between issues that matter to Australians and the corresponding federal governmental inaction is more striking than ever (The Examiner, February 28). For example, climate change is reported as the number one issue to Australian Community Media readers with 43 per cent listing climate and the environment as one of their top three concerns. Having committed to a net-zero by 2050 target and provided glossy campaign advertisements, it might appear to some that the Morrison Government is moving forward. Not so. In fact, Australia scored zero for climate policy in the recent Climate Change Performance Index and our federal government is actively supporting further fossil fuel development. People all over Australia understand that it is in our best health, social, and economic interests to protect our natural environment and rapidly address climate change. The upcoming federal election is our chance to vote for representatives who will actively pursue these goals. Premier Gutwein is fortunate that he has such in Madeleine Ogilvie, a qualified lawyer and solicitor who would be an excellent replacement for the Racing Minister who has tendered her resignation Ms Ogilvie would be a competent minister in the remaining portfolios. Because the lower house is the people's house, it is appropriate the minister is there and open to questioning by the Greens, Labor and Independents.

