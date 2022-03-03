BREAKING
Emergency services remain on the scene of a crash on the East Tamar Highway
Local News
Emergency services are currently on the scene of a three-car crash on East Tamar Highway, Dalrymple Road.
Only minor injuries have been reported.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
