Emergency services are currently on the scene of a three-car crash on East Tamar Highway, Dalrymple Road. Motorists are advised to expect delays, as one lane remains blocked. Only minor injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/d022ced4-6d45-43d9-8544-424d69808fc7.jpg/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg