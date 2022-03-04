news, local-news, quest, launceston, paterson street, Central Apartment, Hotel, heritage, new, sid knell

Launceston residents strolling down Paterson Street may have noticed the doors of the old Quest Launceston Serviced Apartments are once again open, but there's a new sign on the door. The doors of the building closed in June last year, after the Quest franchise running the site declared bankruptcy and placed the operation into liquidation. Less than a year later, the revamped site is once again welcoming the public inside under the name the Launceston Central Apartment Hotel. Originally built in the late 1800s, the building has remained a mainstay on Paterson Street for well over a century. The site was raised to its current height in the middle of the last century and was for a long time one of the largest buildings in the surrounding area. The site's new operators, Central Apartment Group, are picking up where the previous owners left off. Group chief executive Sid Knell - who is in town for the site's grand reopening - noted that the business had some great bones to build on. "This property's been well looked after. It's a great business and a great property. It's obviously got a huge history," he said. Despite residing on the mainland, Mr Knell is no stranger to the Apple Isle. "I went to my very first primary school in East Launceston and I owned a whiskey distiller here for four or five years - that distillery is now Sullivan's Cove," he said. Under the new management, many of the building's staff have been retained, including the site's manager Bharat Panchal, who worked there while it was still under the Quest brand after moving with his family to Launceston from Mumbai. The business - which manages serviced apartments owned by investors in the group - now owns 24 properties across the country but 16 Paterson Street is the company's first in Tasmania.

