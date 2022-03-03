Top three sides get on roll before TCL Boom finals

sport, local-sport,

The competition's top three teams gained momentum heading into Sunday's finals, picking up wins in the final round. Longford accounted for ACL by 41 runs, but the Bluebacks will still play finals - securing fourth. Batting first, the Tigers made 2-127, not losing a wicket until they were 121 runs in and had five batters retired, led by Stacey Norton-Smith's 26 off 15. In the chase, four ACL batters retired, but aside from Sally Kershaw's 22, they weren't able to pile on the runs, falling short at 5-86 as Kristy Clayton was involved in three dismissals. READ MORE: BBL: Wil Parker signs one-year deal with Hobart Hurricanes Second-placed Bracknell saw off a valiant Hadspen by eight runs. The Chieftains became a part of a rare group of teams to bowl Bracknell out, dismissing them for 94. Only captain Amy Buettel (29 off 29) and Alexandra Mattarozzi (11) reached double figures, while four Hadspen bowlers took two wickets, each for minimal runs. Unfortunately for the Chieftains, they weren't able to back it up with the bat - making 8-86 - with Hannah Whitney (11) and Debbie Furlonge (10) making double figures. READ MORE: WNCL: Sarah Coyte stars as Tigers recover for win over Victoria Trevallyn Blue will play ACL on Sunday, defeating Evandale Panthers by six wickets. The Panthers made 5-84 batting first as Alissa Selby took 2-3 but Trevallyn chased it down in the 16th over, with Tracey Miller's 25 and Lynn Hendley's 13 leading the way.

