news, local-news,

HONESTLY I do not know how staff can work in ward 5B without proper ventilation, and as for sick patients it was pretty horrible and could possibly lead to aerosol infection. There seemed to be no supply air into the ward except what can make its way in through the doorway. However, these doors are closed at times and of a night to reduce light and noise levels coming from the passageway. There is an outside window which can open at the top for a few centimeters, but this needed to be kept mainly closed because patients were complaining of a cold draft coming in. Had there been any ambient wood smoke in Launceston, which you know does occur because of the inversion layer in the valley, this window would have had to be fully closed. There are circular fans mounted on the wall above the patient's beds; these have been made inoperable. Flowers that were brought into the four-bed ward soon smelt the whole room out. It was a similar story when a bedside pan had to be used. Both these things were an indicator of little-to-no natural or mechanical filtration/ventilation. So in effect there is no air circulation/ventilation in these wards in this building, assuming they are all configured the same. As someone who worked for state health in hospital engineering this is just not on for staff or patients. I wrote to Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff on January 23, 2022, still waiting. I WONDER how people who are isolated at home with caregivers calling every day get COVID? Could it be the situation that happened at my dad's house a few weeks ago, when the company who send a care person to him every day we're told by management not to change their PPE between each visit. They drove to my dad's house in their PPE after they visited two other people. But the practice was stopped when it was reported. I couldn't find out how long had it been in place. It was reported to my by accident by a neighbour who saw the carer arrive on two separate days. It's nice, of course, that Scott Morrison will give aid to Ukraine. But how speedy will that aid be?.....Will it get there faster than his aid got to the NSW bushfire victims of two years ago? Perhaps it will, because his wife hasn't made him go on holidays this time. So will he be able to arrange it faster than he arranged the purchase of COVID vaccines?.....And will aid to Ukraine take priority over flood disaster aid to Queensland and NSW? Ukrainians are breathlessly awaiting his answer. DEBATE continues, despite the state governments new Tasmanian Wild Fallow Deer Management Plan, for how deer are best managed yet the answer is quite simple; deer, like rabbits, are an invasive species introduced to Tasmania. Deer, like rabbits, are very destructive to native vegetation and farmland, deer, like rabbits, should, apart from those farmed for commercial purposes, be totally eradicated from Tasmania (The Examiner, 1 March). Maybe the task of eradicating the species could be handed over to duck shooters giving them something useful to do instead of senselessly slaughtering Tasmanian native waterbirds? Despite the lure of profit that the recent trajectory of iron ore price no doubt holds, which is rising in part due to events in the Ukraine, might this not be time to cease exports of this raw material to any nation not already condemning the invasion? It makes NO sense for Tasmania to continue masks mandates when every other state has dropped them. Such slow policy reactions continue to label Tasmania as backward, the way the rest of Australia has always seen us. We have had the LEAST cases and deaths in the country, yet we are still being punished for it. Meanwhile Gutwein has announced a $220m package for Tax Relief for home owners who own more than three houses, when most young families and working Tasmanians can't afford the house prices and where rentals have now become completely unaffordable. The political climate in Tasmania has become toxic and is archaic, nefarious and reckless. And ScoMo has announced a $804 BILLION dollar budget for Antarctic research, yet Australians are struggling to afford to live and thrive here. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/67e1b78e-3464-4556-8b9b-8621aef580a0.jpg/r10_235_4529_2788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg