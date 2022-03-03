newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Unit values in Launceston are growing almost as fast as houses, and at one of the fastest rates in the country, bucking the national trend. The gap in annual price growth between the two housing types is now just 2.8 per cent, according to CoreLogic, far less than the 10.5 per cent gap recorded nationally. Unit values in the city were up 31.4 per cent in the 12 months to January, according to the data firm, just short of the 34.1 per cent increase recorded for houses. The typical unit in Launceston now has a median value of approximately $418,000, while the the median house price is now almost $571,000. Prices for a unit range dramatically depending on where in the city you buy, fetching as much as $556,000 in Launceston itself down to around $358,000 in Newnham, though prices there are up a whopping $105,000 over the year prior. Despite the growth in values, the gap between house and unit values is much larger than the national figure, meaning it's still a lot cheaper to buy and apartment than a house in Launceston. While it was difficult to ascertain precisely what was driving the unit market, increased interest from buyers who had been priced out of the housing market could be partly responsible for the boost, according to CoreLogic research analyst Kaytlin Ezzy. "With a national performance gap in double digits, affordability constraints are seeing more and more buyers priced out of the house segment, deflecting some extra demand towards the higher density sector," she said. Ms Ezzy said that recent increases in investor activity coupled with a reduction in the typical loan sizes also suggested increased investor activity in the Tasmanian unit market. Launceston unit rents increased by 12.6 per cent, or $41, over the 12 months to January. "While this is slightly below the rental increase seen across regional Tasmania units [at 13.7 per cent] it is well above the national unit increase [of 7.7 per cent]," Ms Ezzy said. Knight Frank Northern Tasmania business development manager Naaman Fraser said the Launceston market had been "booming" in the past six months, with the inevitable result that more buyers were now weighing up a unit instead of a house. "Many more people are now opting to purchase units instead of homes - purely for the reason they're getting more bang for their buck within their affordability range," Mr Fraser said. "Investors are also recognising the hot rental market and its unprecedented results being consistently achieved," he added. Mr Fraser said that the market was defined by low supply and huge demand, both from Tasmanian and interstate buyers. "This is forcing many investors and homebuyers to accept a lower than usual ROI [return on investment] of around 4.5 per cent gross and hoping for higher," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/aad698ac-f151-4638-8966-e3db0a1f8e0d.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg