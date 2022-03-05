In the of darkest of Ukraine's hours, humanity is shining

comment, opinion,

Like most people on the planet I've become a fan of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He's everybody's hero. A former comedian, who became an unlikely president, fit for the times. A Churchill figure, prepared to sacrifice but never surrender. Naturally, Russia's bully Putin, constantly haranguing the West and his generals, would disagree with this sentiment and by the time this goes to print he may well have smashed Ukraine. But history will record that he couldn't smash the Ukrainian spirit, while his belligerence has galvanised the rest of Europe and the West into rooting for Ukraine, as if these brave people were our own flesh and blood. Putin is in search of a lasting legacy, but it's the wrong legacy for all the right reasons. Through the ages the world has produced statesmen like Churchill, Jack and Robert Kennedy, Gorbachev, Botha and Mandela of South Africa, Gandhi, Napoleon, Curtin, De Gaulle, Disraeli, Chou en Lai and Lincoln. The list of rulers who don't fit the mould is endless. For example, Putin, Xi Jinping, North Korea's Kim dynasty, Mao Tse Tung, Pol Pot, Iran's Ayatollah, Hitler, Mussolini, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko. The common denominator is brutal, amoral rule by fear and persecution. Zelenskyy refused offers of a safe extraction from the Ukrainian capital. "I don't want a ride; I want ammunition," he said. He's everywhere in Ukraine, in the fallout shelters and in the streets, inspiring the population to defend their nation and their freedom. If talks with Russia have failed, it is only a matter of time before one of the biggest military machines on earth gobbles up Ukraine. The US and NATO are fearful of becoming directly involved lest an unhinged, desperate Putin, who is having an unexpected problem with destroying such easy prey, might resort to nuclear weapons. It makes sense, seeing as he has invested so much credibility in crushing a much smaller state, and risks global humiliation the longer it takes. It is so true that if you act like a statesman you win either way. Even in defeat you've kind of won. Scott Morrison has the potential to be a statesman, but he comes across as insincere at times, is clearly poorly advised and even when he's making good decisions he looks like a smart alec. The mantle rests easier on the shoulders of Julian Gillard, for all her faults, and for all their faults, John Howard and Bob Hawke. Tasmanian Premier Albert Ogilvie is my favourite premier because he led Tasmania through the Great Depression, when unemployment hit 50 per cent. He fought the depression by employing thousands of jobless workers to build the pinnacle road to Mt Wellington. His great, great niece is a cabinet minister in Peter Gutwein's team. Eric Reece once told me he couldn't be premier today because the budget is far more complex. He was such a persistent warrior, I'm sure he would cope. Peter Gutwein and his opposite number Bec White have the ingredients to be statespeople. They know how to calmly lead. They don't hold a hose, as Scomo famously explained when defending his Honolulu holiday while Australia burned, but I'm convinced Gutwein and White would grab the nearest fire hose without hesitation. Leadership and statesmanship are not borne solely out of common touch and humility. You must add courage and persistence, which in turn breeds inspiration. I watched actor Gary Oldman brilliantly play Churchill in the 2017 movie The Darkest Hour when Britain faced annihilation from Nazi Germany. There's a scene where Churchill is hounded by his colleagues to capitulate, so he takes the Underground tube to Westminster the next morning and asks the common folk. "Never surrender," they replied. It became Churchill's battle cry. Alone in Europe, Britain faced total defeat, just like Ukraine is facing its darkest hour, but Churchill inspired his people, just like Zelenskyy is rallying Ukraine. If Ukraine fails, which is likely unless the West takes up arms, the world has been blessed with a glimpse of burning nationalistic fervour and boundless courage. We have been moved, by scenes in the fallout shelters and in the streets, of terrified children, while fathers, brothers and husbands farewell their fleeing families as they stay to fight. Zelenskyy is a true statesman of the modern age. He towers over Putin in stature and resilience. Like I said, he wins either way. Ukraine is inspiring all good people to celebrate freedom and self determination, whether they live in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, or in oppressed countries like China, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, North Korea, Iran and yes, even Russia. Ukraine is much larger than merely the scene of an illegal and immoral invasion and subjugation. Zelenskyy's Ukraine is an astonishing reminder of who we are and what we stand for.

