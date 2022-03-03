news, local-news,

Tasmania's lower house parliamentarians on Thursday took time to speak about and reflect on December's Hillcrest tragedy which claimed six young lives and seriously injured two other children. Peter Dodt, Jalailah Jayne-Marie Jones, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan, Zane Mellor, and Chace Harrison each lost their lives at an end-of-year event at Devonport's Hillcrest Primary School. The children had been playing on a jumping castle and inside inflatable Zorb balls when a freak gust of wind lifted them into the air. READ MORE: Review of state-owned sites for new North and South youth justice centres Declan Brown and Beau Medcraft spent weeks in an intensive care unit and were left with serious injuries. Premier Peter Gutwein was the first to express his thoughts on a condolence motion and said people across the state, country and worldwide had been impacted by the event. "Everywhere hearts broke as the tragic circumstances became known," he said. READ MORE: Launceston celebrated IWD at the Clifford Craig Foundation Luncheon "None of us will ever fully comprehend, nor will we ever fully understand, how the parents carers, the broader families and loved ones felt even though we share as best we can their pain and their grief." Labor leader Rebecca White said the December 16 tragedy was one of the most devastating events to ever occur in Tasmania. "It was evident to me when I visited Hillcrest Primary School to pay my respects and to lay flowers at the memorial that the outpouring of grief was widely shared across the Tasmanian community," she said. READ MORE: Alleged Hobart arsonist charged after fire causes estimated $200,000 in damages Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said most Tasmanians would remember where they were when they found out about the extent of the Hillcrest tragedy. "As we know, trauma ripples outwards," she said. "The trauma in that community is felt across the island." Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff reflected on what was said at each memorial service for the six primary school pupils who lost their lives. "Each child was a precious individual and what I heard that there farewells remained with me always," he said. "We heard of their unique personalities. For some, we learned about their favorite colors their adored pets, the sports, activities, family and friendships that brought them enjoyment and happiness." Deputy Labor leader Anita Dow said the victim's families would be forever in the hearts and minds of Tasmanians. "Our close-knit community on the North-West Coast has wrapped its arms around these families and everybody impacted by this terrible tragedy," she said. "This community support will continue where and when required, no matter how much time elapses."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/2ccf5ed4-2138-4b42-916b-ed2584441420.PNG/r17_0_858_475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg