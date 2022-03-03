news, local-news,

Senator Claire Chandler has argued that restrictions on free speech have driven trolling on social media by anonymous users. A House of Representatives committee is taking submissions for an inquiry into social media and online safety until next week. Senator Chandler (pictured) in a submission to the committee said discussion on controversial subjects had been pushed from mainstream media and universities to online platforms where there was little to prevent threats, false information or inappropriate conduct. "Rather than creating more and more rules and watchdogs to police platforms, it is possible that the best thing governments and other institutions could do to reduce threatening online behaviour is to enhance the opportunities for high-quality free debate and expression," she said. "This should entail removing the obstacles and restrictions to free speech which have been allowed to build up over recent decades which stymie debate in the media, in universities, and even in Parliament." Senator Chandler said social media platforms like Twitter allowed children to create accounts from 13 years old. "It is an increasingly acknowledged reality that social media platforms host a huge amount of vile, threatening, violent, or sexually explicit and pornographic content," she said. "We know that during their teenage years children's brains are still developing, and that they can be highly impressionable and influenced by peer pressure and social contagions. "It is therefore highly undesirable for children to be exposed by social media companies to content which glamourises and popularises targeted, violent and sexually explicit abuse of women and girls." The Tasmanian Catholic Schools Parents Council said there was evidence in Tasmanian schools that children were experiencing levels of anxiety, stress and worry at levels not seen previously which could be linked to social media use. "From a parent's perspective, there is also the pressure of constantly worrying about the amount of time children are spending online," it said.

