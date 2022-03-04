sport, cricket,

For a third consecutive season, Hadspen and Longford do battle for an early berth into the TCL grand final. They've split victories in the past two semis, but Hadspen have claimed the grand final spoils on both occasions, also winning both match-ups this year. Hadspen, who come into the final after last week's bye and a rain-affected trip to Hobart for the statewide community T20 finals, are aware of how big the game is. "Obviously it's going to be a tough contest," coach Liam Reynolds said. "We know that they are a quality side, they've been in good form as well. "We know we've just got to play our good brand of cricket throughout the day to walk away with the win." READ MORE: AFL: Former Fremantle player Hugh Dixon joins West Coast Eagles Reynolds said the Chieftains will need to make the most of the momentum swings throughout the contest to put the Tigers under pressure. After his bowlers did the heavy lifting last week, Longford coach Josh Adams is looking for them to do it all again, identifying former Tasmanian Tiger and Westbury Shamrock Dane Anderson as a big wicket. "We are obviously going to have to play good cricket to beat Hadspen," he said. "They've been the benchmark now for a few years but we are confident that if we can get it right we can definitely match it with them "We've got to get Ando out up front. If we can get him out in the first 10 overs, I think we can win the game." Another rematch from last season sees Perth play Trevallyn, but this time, the Demons play host. Trevallyn progressed to the next stage in the finals series last year due to the weather, and with an average forecast predicted for Saturday, the shoe could be on the other foot. Describing his side as the "form team" heading into the clash, Trevallyn coach James Whiteley said his side has found its rhythm and momentum. "On paper, we've definitely got the talent, so weather aside, we will be very competitive," he said. He also praised the work of leg-spinner Clayde White, who has been exceptional in the last four games - taking 13 wickets at an average of nine while opening the bowling. "He's got the odds stacked against him as a leg-spinner in an astro-turf competition with smaller grounds and he's just taken it all in his stride, as he does, and he's really, really delivered," Whiteley said. RELATED: Top three sides get on roll before TCL Boom finals "Also with the bat, he can't be understated, it might not be big tons or anything like that but he's really done a job for us." Mat Devlin's Perth, who are seeking their first premier league finals win, had a "morale-boosting" win last week coming in to their big clash. The Demons' leader identified his opposite number, Whiteley, as Trevallyn's key to success. "He's just a really good player, a solid batsman who always plays his strokes well and doesn't give you many opportunities," Devlin said. "He's usually the key to their total, they just bat around him, so get him early and it should hold us in good stead for the rest of the innings."

