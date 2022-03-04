Climbers cover a multitude of gardening sins

community,

Climbing plants play an important role in the garden for they can quickly transform an unsightly view into a main feature, create shade in summer, are easily trained as columns or, as many have scented, flamboyant flowers, add a taste of the tropics. When choosing a climbing plant the main rule is to not plant a rampant grower in a restricted area as you will always have trouble controlling it. Pruning will help to a certain degree but rampant growing plants cannot be kept small just by pruning alone, and often this harsh control method can interfere with the plant's ability to produce flowers. Climbers generally come in three main groups. The first group are those which are self-clinging and grow with aerial roots on brick, stone, cement or on tree trunks. The second consists of those which twine and need wire or a trellis to climb onto and the third are those which cling by means of tendrils like sweet peas. Most climbers are native to warm climates with some of the most beautiful and interesting from South America, including Mandevillas, Bouganvilleas and Lapagerias which can be grown in most areas of Tasmania. Mandevilla species are mostly frost tender and prefer a position in dappled sunlight and moist, humus-rich, well-drained soil. In the warmer months they show off their large, very showy trumpet-shaped flowers. Water well during the growing and flowering seasons and propagate from half-hardened stems in summer or from cuttings. Bougainvilleas produce some of the most spectacular displays of all the climbers with the showy parts the petal-like bracts as the true flowers are somewhat insignificant. These sun lovers are best planted against a north facing, sunny wall with protection from frosts and come in sizes from dwarf to rampant types that can reach eight metres tall. Lapageria rosea the Chilean bell flower, thrives in cool to cold climates and is often described as the 'aristocrat of the climbers' for its thick leathery leaves and long, elegant, pendulous bell-shaped red flowers. Although reasonably hardy this plant demands a cool root run in soil that is rich in humus and well drained as it will not tolerate wet feet in winter Jasminium polyanthum is a rapid strong grower with clusters of pink buds that open to sweetly-scented, star-shaped flowers in spring when the whole plant becomes a mass of blooms. A rather hardy plant, it thrives in any open, well-drained soil and can be cut back hard after flowering has finished. Ficus pumila, the climbing fig, is a self-climbing evergreen that clings like an ivy to most walls. The juvenile, heart-shaped, heavily veined leaves are the main decorative part of this plant. Lonicera japonica 'Aureo Reticulata' is a hardy honeysuckle with very attractive variegated leaves and yellow, sweetly perfumed flowers. The great performer Trachelospernum jasminoides, the star jasmine, spends spring smothered in small white flowers while Akebia quinata boasts very unusual dark purple and pink flowers. The native climber Sollya heterophylla, or blue bell creeper, is most attractive with small, bell-shaped flowers in a dramatic shade of blue borne in clusters on very wiry, thin stems. With so many climbing plants to choose from they are bound to have every garden situation covered. March 15: The Australian Plant Society meeting at the Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, 7.30pm. Dr Peter McQuillan will speak on 'Pollination in the Tasmanian Flora: what we know so far'. Visitors welcome, supper served. March 16: Launceston Horticultural Society's Annual General Meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30 pm.

