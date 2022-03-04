news, local-news,

A cultural shift geared towards a need to expose and call-out child sexual abuse is leading to an increase in victim-survivors and witnesses providing legal evidence in Tasmania. A legal firm investigating multiple historical child sexual abuse claims in Tasmanian state schools and institutions is calling for more people to come forward and help victim survivors to bring sucessful civil claims against perpetrators and institutions. Currently the firm is focusing its investigations at Cressy District High School between 1970 and 1980 and between 1990 to 2000, and also Prospect High School between 1985 to 1990. Read more: Threat to legal degrees in Tasmania Maurice Blackburn institutional child abuse lawyer Zoe Papageorgiou said there has been a rise in the number of victim-survivors coming forward and calls from the community with information. She said witness evidence was a huge help in legal investigations. "Witnesses are ... valuable because the difficulty with investigating civil cases is that we get very little by way of documents so we really lean in on the community calling in and offering any sort of information," she said. "It helps to form our database, to build information to help a survivor that is bringing a claim forward." Read more: Tasmanian flood expert sent to New South Wales She said the trend in Tasmania of moving abusive teachers between schools meant any evidence from any state school was relevant. "This particular callout may focus on Cressy but we appreciate anyone in the state school environment coming forward with their own observations ... having a map of movements is incredibly helpful to join the dots of what exactly was happening within the Department of Education within certain time periods. "These cases tend to speak to each other in terms of buildling up a timeline of events, which is incredibly helpful." Ms Papageorgiou said the state's Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings seemed to be encouraging more people to speak out. "It may be that the Commission is really triggering people to come forward...if there is ever a good time to talk about what are quite traumatic events, then now is probabaly it, because there is a surge of evidence collecting," she said. Ms Papageorgiou said people were also more interested to learn about what they might be able to do in terms of legal recourse, which includes civil claims to get compensation for the pain and suffering of the survivor. "We focus on the institution that really sheltered the perpetrator at the time," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/9fb1a0d2-f38b-484b-bb0e-5081dcb4a5e1.jpg/r4_100_1916_1180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg