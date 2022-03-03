newsletters, editors-pick-list, Tasmania, North East Tasmania, Flood, Warnings, Watch

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology Tasmania has issued a moderate flood warning today for the South Esk River and a final flood watch for the Upper East Coast. A spokesperson for the Bureau said water levels were now on the way down for the South Esk River and flooding across the region had peaked. Flooding of the South Esk is now at a moderate risk level. Recent rainfall is working its way down local catchments and rivers to the ocean. Local rivers are expected to return to normal levels by Monday. Further widespread rain for the region was not likely. However, isolated showers are still expected for Saturday and may cause some flash flooding for creeks and small rivers. With a low passing over the East Coast of Australia and many weather and flood warnings are now in place, many communities continue to suffer extreme flooding, with evacuation orders in place across parts of Northern NSW and Northwest Sydney.

