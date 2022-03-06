community,

In the 1960s and '70s the Singing Kettles was one of Australia's best-loved country singing groups, and certainly Lilydale's best-known export. American legend Waylon Jennings declared they were the best harmony singers in Australia. Bill Kettle was born in 1940, followed by Ross in 1943 and Max in 1950. In 1955 Bill was given an old guitar by an uncle in exchange for five hessian bags. He learnt to play and sing by imitating the "father of Canadian country" Wilf Carter. As he became proficient, his brothers copied him. While Max was still little, Bill and Ross formed a group and began performing at church and school socials. Lilydale Presbyterian minister David Murray called them the "Singing Kettles" and the name stuck. On leaving school each brother gained work cutting timber with their father Jack, for the local Bardenhagen mill. On breaks and at home they worked on their music, hoping a career could take them away from the cross-cut saws. In 1952 Bill and Ross won a talent quest on Radio 7LA Launceston. A recording was made and played on the station's western show every evening. Over the following years the brothers became well established as live performers, while cutting more records for 7LA, where they got to know the announcer, Eric Scott. In 1961 Eric set up Hadley Records. Naturally he turned to Bill and Ross Kettle for the label's first release. At the 7LA studio in the Quadrant, backed by John and Geoff Snooks, they cut Hadley's maiden single. This was Judy, and it was snapped up by local fans. They quickly released a second single. Their fame began to spread. In 1963 their young brother Max joined to make the trio. A unique sound was perfected. Two years later came their first album Country Harmony. In 1969 they joined a Tasmanian troupe touring the US and Australian bases in South Vietnam, entertaining our soldiers. On returning they decided to move to Tamworth, where they performed with Slim Dusty in the inaugural stage show there. It didn't take long to hit the big time, signing with EMI and ready to accept an offer to tour the USA. Then tragedy struck. They were driving to a show when Bill and Ross heard a thump in the back of the car. Max had collapsed with an acute asthma attack. They rushed to Liverpool Hospital, but Max was dead on arrival. He was only 21. However karma is a remarkable thing. They'd just returned from Hadley's Launceston studio, where they'd done the right thing by Eric Scott. You see, there were three-and-a-half years remaining on their Hadley's contract. To compensate Eric, they recorded 60 new tracks in several mammoth sessions. This meant there was a big catalogue of unreleased songs, done with Max. These continued to be released for years afterwards, preserving his voice and memory.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/f40d382d-98ed-42e4-8772-7c713ca6e349.jpg/r0_203_1654_1138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg