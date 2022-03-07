newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's biggest export earner is bringing in some strong returns and looking to growth. Some of the highlights a "helicopter flight" around the mining industry would show are described below. Grange Resources Limited's Savage River iron ore mine has been making big dollars and looks well set up for extended and profitable mine life. Likewise, the Renison tin mine on the West Coast has been raking in the coin, with plans to develop the high-grade Area 5 and hopes of a jobs-rich tailings recovery project called Rentails bubbling away. Half-owner Metals X Limited has freed itself of asset complication and looks to have a firm focus on making the best of Renison. Meanwhile, the Henty Gold Mine on the West Coast has made significant improvements under new owner Catalyst Metals Limited. Two of Tasmania's most intriguing mining assets are on the market after UK-based owner NQ Minerals ran into trouble and went into administration. A return to life under new ownership seems the most likely outcome for the famed Beaconsfield Gold Mine. They are the Beaconsfield Gold Mine, which is yet to return to production, but its believed to have plenty of gold left, and the operational Hellyer project. Hellyer, west of Cradle Mountain, recovers value from tailings from past mining, has a solid financial record in recent times and the area is also believed to hold potential for a resumption of actual mining. Tungsten mining is set to resume on King Island after more than a generation. Group 6 Metals Limited (formerly King Island Scheelite Limited) aims to start production at the old Dolphin Mine and to make its first shipment in early 2023. Meanwhile, there is renewed hope of a restart at the veteran Mount Lyell copper mine at Queenstown after a long period in limbo. New Century Resources Limited has entered a two-year option agreement for acquiring the mine and its current owner, Copper Mines of Tasmania, from ultimate owner Vedanta Resources. The Avebury Nickel Mine, near Zeehan, has also been in limbo for years. Now, Mallee Resources Limited is planning to restore it to production led by former Rosebery Mine manager John Lamb. Venture Minerals Limited faces an ongoing battle if it is to get its Mount Lindsay tin and tungsten mine near Tullah to the production stage. As with Venture's previous mine development - the so far short-lived Riley Iron Ore Mine - Mount Lindsay is opposed by environmentalists led by the Bob Brown Foundation and subject to a string of protests and resulting hold-ups. Mount Lindsay is projected to provide about 120 jobs when operational. The other big environmental row involves the veteran Rosebery Mine and its proposed new tailings storage facility. The BBF is firmly opposed to the tailings plan, and the project has been (and presumably will continue to be) targeted by protests. Mine owner MMG Limited says a new tailings storage facility is needed if the mine is to last beyond 2024. Best known for bauxite mining, the ABx Group is buzzing about rare earth elements finds in Tasmania, and is also looking to produce aluminium fluoride at Bell Bay. Aluminium fluoride is an important product for aluminium production, and a Tasmanian-based industry would reduce Australia's reliance on imports from overseas. Stellar Resources Limited has been talking for years about potential tin mining near Zeehan. With tin prices so high, it would seem there is no time like the present. It is continuing drilling work to learn more about its assets and says it is "well positioned to take advantage of the booming tin market". Stellar is also looking for gold in Tasmania's North-East. Shree Minerals Limited keeps talking about bringing its stalled Nelson Bay River iron ore mine in the far North-West back into production. Time will tell. Elementos Limited recently started an exploration program at its Cleveland tin and copper project near Luina, in the North-West. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/061d282e-68e0-4cc8-8f1b-3162ed5b8885.jpg/r6_0_5450_3076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg