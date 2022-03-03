sport, local-sport,

The state government was unable to confirm or deny that Tasmania's chief harness racing steward Steve Shinn had been stood down and was under investigation when questioned in Parliament on Thursday. Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter asked newly-appointed Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie: "What is the investigation in relation to and what do you think this says about the former minister's attention to matters of integrity?" Ogilvie, who took over the racing portfolio from Jane Howlett only this week, spoke about racing integrity in general before being pressed to answer the specific questions. She then replied that it would be inappropriate for her to comment on matters that were operational in nature and she would have to seek advice. Shinn has been absent from the past four harness meetings in Tasmania and speculation has been rife within the industry about his future. On Monday of last week, the Examiner put four questions related to Shinn's position to the media office for the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, of which the Office Of Racing Integrity is a part. There has been no reply. Tasmania's chief thoroughbred steward Ross Neal has chaired three of the past four harness meetings and was also on the panel at the other meeting. On February 20, he worked at a run-of-the-mill Hobart harness meeting rather than one of the biggest thoroughbred meetings of the year (Oaks Day) at Mowbray. This led to further industry speculation that all is not well in harness racing. Promising Victorian pacer Holy Basil will be a short odds to win the $14,000 Carrick Cup on Sunday but he does present a conundrum for punters. Trainer Dean Braun has described the six-year-old as "a pretty special horse" and it's easy to see why when studying his form card. Holy Basil was unbeaten in his first six starts, all in 2019, and started $1.10 the last four times he went to the races. However he was then off the scene for more two years, with Victorian stewards noting that he had surgery to remove a bone chip from his nearside front fetlock. He finally returned to the track at Terang a fortnight ago but his run was inconclusive when trying to assess whether he was back to his best. Driver Chris Alford settled him one-out, three-back in a small field and he appeared to be travelling comfortably with 800m to go. But shortly after he was checked by a horse that shifted out then, at the 600m, he was severely checked when the horse in front of him broke. The second incident cost him about 30m and put him completely out of contention. Alford let the horse finish off under his own steam and he ended up running sixth, 34m from the winner. Holy Basil has done enough since for Braun to bring him to Tasmania and that in itself is almost an instant recipe for success. The trainer has campaigned horses of all classes in the state for many years and seldom misses his target. Holy Basil will be making his first appearance in a standing-start race but came off 20m and was in front by the first turn the last time he trialled under those conditions. Before his first-up run, Braun said: "He's gone amiss a couple of times but he was a very serious horse, so we are just hoping he can get back to somewhere near that. "He's been only a tick outside a couple of track records." The construction of 11 walk-in, walk-out stables on the Carrick course has been completed and they are now available for private rental. The $200,000 project, jointly funded by Tasracing and the Carrick club, is designed to cater for smaller trainers or those just starting out in the industry who can't afford their own facilities. There is room for more stables to be added if demand warrants. Carrick will also be the venue for the annual Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sale on Saturday. The start time had to brought forward to 2pm due to a Carrick speedway meeting at night. It will be preceded by a bar and spit roast starting at 12.30pm and yearling parade at 1pm.

