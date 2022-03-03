sport, cricket,

The Hobart Hurricanes' squad for the next Big Bash League season has continued to take shape with the franchise re-signing a key up-and-coming talent. Victorian Wil Parker has extended his stay with the Hurricanes for a further year after playing five games in BBL 11. READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell Parker is regarded as rising talent in Australia which was underlined by the faith Adam Griffith and the Hurricanes showed when picking him over Qais Ahmad for his first BBL deal. "I'm really happy to be extending my time with the Hurricanes," Parker said. "I've always been thankful to Griff [Griffith] and the team for giving me that initial opportunity in the BBL, I think I will look back and realise how it was great to have that experience of being in a different environment and working with different coaches so early in my career. "While there will obviously be some new faces around the coaching group next year, we already have so much talent signed up to go again, and I can't wait to be a part of it." Parker joins Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Joel Paris, D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade as Hurricanes currently signed for BBL 12. READ MORE: JackJumpers gun Josh Adams pumped for Launceston game The 19-year-old was a talented junior footballer and became the fourth youngest player to make his debut for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield and claimed the wicket of Kurtis Patterson for his first Shield scalp. Cricket Tasmania's general manager of high performance, Simon Insley said he was glad to have a key part of the Hurricanes' future re-signed. "He always works hard and he wants to learn, so as well as his obvious on-field talent, he's exactly the kind of person we want to have as a part of our core group moving forward," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/bea3e61b-f15e-494e-b65d-0aedeac8f716.JPG/r0_334_4191_2702_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg