An outstanding recovery saw Tasmania claim their second victory of the WNCL season, defeating Victoria by 47 runs on Wednesday. Batting first, the Tigers' lower-order propelled the side to 9-212, before a spirited bowling performance saw them dismiss the Victorians for 165 in the 45th over. Sarah Coyte was player of the match for the visiting side, scoring an unbeaten 69 before taking 3-39 to secure victory. It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Tigers however, reeling at 3-7 with big guns Rachel Priest, Elyse Villani and Corinne Hall in the sheds. READ MORE: JackJumpers gun Josh Adams pumped for Launceston game Greater Northern Raiders and Riverside's Emma Manix-Geeves (22 off 68) set about rebuilding the innings, as Naomi Stalenberg produced quick runs (31 off 30) but the Tigers continued to lose wickets in clumps. Losing Manix-Geeves at 7-83, things looked relatively dire until the lower-order of Maisy Gibson (16), Coyte and the in-form Amy Smith (36) boosted the Tigers' total. Coyte and Smith put on 75 for the ninth wicket before Smith was dismissed, bringing debutant Clare Scott (1*) to the crease. Brushing aside her nerves, Scott (2-39) took the first two wickets of the bowling innings to put the Tigers in a strong position, doing exactly what coach Salliann Beams wanted from her. "She just said, 'come in, swing the ball' and told me that I was bowling with the new ball and wanted me to take some early wickets," Scott said. "It was awesome, surreal and so good to be out there. I wasn't expecting to take wickets but was hoping that it would happen." Following Scott's wickets, the home side gathered some momentum but the Tigers sparked a collapse of 4-8 to have them at 7-110 and the writing on the wall. READ MORE: Alastair Clarkson elaborates on Tassie AFL team bid Fellow bowlers Gibson (2-22) and Sasha Moloney (2-27) were among the wickets in the win. Scott's debut marked a whirlwind time for the opening bowler, who was handed her cap by long-time friend and mentor Sasha Moloney, who she's known since she was 13. "I got told a couple of weeks ago that I was coming away - I work part-time, study full-time - so I had a bit of talking to uni and work about getting time off," she said. "I'm doing uni online while I'm over here and then try and get back in full-time when I get back from this trip."

