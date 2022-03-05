news, local-news,

A male peacock jumping spider has been caught getting frisky on camera and film by a Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery honorary research associate. Author of Spiders of Tasmania and QVMAG honorary research associate John Douglas last month set himself the goal of capturing on film the male peacock jumping spider's mating display. The opportunity to capture this rare dance presented itself after a colleague returned from a Cradle Mountain trip with five peacock spider specimens, both male and female. "It took me quite a while to get the spiders to be interested in each other," he said. But about an hour later, the dance began. "The males have two flaps on their abdomen, which are usually folded down. But when they are attempting to woo a female, the flaps are extended presenting a very colourful display. It could be described as being a bit like peacock feathers," he said. Mr Douglas said the female was interested for a little while, but it went no further. Capturing them was no easy feat, with the spiders living up to their name. Mr Douglas said the tiny spiders could jump about 150 millimetres. "I often use the expression 'herding cats' when playing with them because trying to get them to stay still long enough to get a decent photo is very challenging at times." Love can also be a dangerous game for male spiders. "And course, you always have the problem that the females - being larger and sometimes hungrier - will eat the males, which happens quite often with spiders." But Mr Douglas said in this case, there was no cannibalistic activity. Although specimens have been observed and photographed by QVMAG, these are the first to be collected by the museum. They will be added to the Atlas of Living Australia database, from which any researcher can contact the museum and get access. "So it's a well known spider as far as photographs are concerned but not as far as being in an official collection. So these ones will then go on to ALA as being found in high country in Tasmania." Mr Douglas said the main reason he became interested in spiders was because of the beauty of them. "I remember the first peacock spider I found ... I just saw this little brown spider on my side fence. And I collected it and got inside and photographed it and I just couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the beautiful colour of it. "No two species are the same. So they all have their own individual patterning or colouring and they are just beautiful." Mr Douglas would like people to look at spiders with a bit of curiosity. "They might be a little bit scary to some people but generally speaking a spider is not going to attack you." You can view the video on QVMAG's Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

