Teams prepare for finals, masters event

Softball is preparing for finals over the coming weeks and this Saturday is the start for both the open women and junior competition. With both Northern clubs filling two junior and two open women's teams this season, it's the first time in years that a semi and preliminary final series needs to be played. That's great news for the wider softball community as the sport has definitely experienced significant growth in recent years. This summer has also seen the most games played without being affected by wash outs which has added to the extended summer roster. The men's roster has featured the two regular teams from Saints and Eagles, so their season will wrap up on grand final day without the need for a semi or preliminary final. Saints men have been dominant all season and go into the final as red-hot favourites to take out this season's premiership. Saints have depth in their batting line up and a solid defensive side with ample experience in their favour. Eagles men have had a season of growth in both numbers and experience as they aim to build on their momentum going in to next season. They have shown plenty of spirit through out the season and there are promising signs for the squad. The inter-club rivals from both clubs will face off in this weekend's semi final in both the women's and junior rosters with Eagles finishing first and second in both grades - Eagles Blue v Eagles Gold and Saints Red v Saints Black in the women's at 1pm and 3pm. Eagles Blue v Eagles Gold and Saints Red v Saints White in the juniors is at 11am. Tee ball is on at 11am in its regular time slot. After the semi finals the roster breaks to make way for the Launceston Masters Tournament which is the association's annual March long weekend event. Teams from Victoria and a team from NSW have confirmed their place in the tournament and will compete against a handful of Tasmanian teams from Launceston and the North-West Coast. Twelve teams in total are set to compete over the course of the three day tournament. After the masters tournament the local roster resumes, going straight into the preliminary final and then grand final day scheduled for the March 26. A month of madness as far as the softball season goes but plenty to look forward to after such a successful summer which has seen state games played at all three of the associations from the under-12 carnival in Hobart, Open Women's in Ulverstone and more recently the under-16 and 14 junior tournaments right here in Launceston. If you are interested in coming along to watch any of the finals or the masters over the month of March then contact the Northern Tasmanian Softball Association for game times and location or head down to Churchill Park and check out some great games before the season is complete.