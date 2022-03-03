news, local-news,

Emergency support from Tasmania has been sent to help out in the flood crisis unfolding in NSW. Tasmania has sent at least five staff members from its State Emergency Service. Emergency Management minister Jacquie Petrusma said this included a Tasmanian flood expert who left the state early this morning for Wollongong. READ MORE: Review of state-owned sites for new North and South youth justice centres "Tasmania has this morning sent support personnel to NSW to assist with the devastating floods that are occurring across the east coast," she said. "At 6am Tasmania deployed a State Emergency Service Flood Engineer from our Flood Policy Unit to Wollongong to work within the Incident Control Centre to assist with responding to the floods." Ms Petrusma said four Tasmanian SES staff are also being deployed. READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell "Further support personnel will also be sent during the day to assist with flood intelligence, media and information and warnings." She said Tasmania stands ready to send further support if needed. "Our State Emergency Service is in constant contact with NSW and Queensland through our State Operations Centre."

