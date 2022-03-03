Victorian motorbike rider cops $1000 fine for speeding at Hagley

news, local-news, tasmania, police

A Victorian man has been fined almost $1000 after Tasmania Police detected and intercepted him riding a motorcycle at Hagley at 183km/h in the 110km/h zone. Police intercepted the man around 3:50pm on Wednesday travelling along Bass Highway on a black Aprilla sports motorcycle. READ MORE: Review of state-owned sites for new North and South youth justice centres Police charged the rider with a traffic infringement which attracts a penalty of $994.75 six demerit points, and a mandatory four-month disqualification period. Sergeant Terry Reaney said speeding is one of the fatal five contributors to fatal and serious crashes on our roads. READ MORE: Launceston celebrated IWD at the Clifford Craig Foundation Luncheon "I urge all motorists to drive to the speed limit or road conditions and not put themselves and others at risk," he said. "Tasmania Police will continue to patrol highways and roads in both marked and unmarked vehicles and can be anywhere at any time to ensure road users play their part by slowing down and helping to keep everyone safe."

