Premier Peter Gutwein's plan for a $750 million stadium in Hobart has been labelled bold. That's one word to describe the plan; there are others. It's been billed as the final piece in the puzzle, the last box to be ticked, for Tasmania to get our own AFL team. But the big problem, apart from the eye-watering price tag, is that the team is meant to be for the entire state; not just the capital. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift There's a strong expectation, which is very much part of the sales pitch, that the Tassie side would play home games in the North and in the South. Currently, AFL clubs have 11 rostered home fixtures, not including the pre-season warm-ups and finals, and we are told a Tasmanian team would elect to have a five-six split between Launceston and Hobart, alternating each year. So we're talking about an investment of taxpayers' money that would rival the spend on the new Spirits in return for, maybe, six games a season. It's clear why the government is wanting to present this as a multi-purpose stadium, and is talking up the prospect of other sporting and entertainment events being held at the venue, with its retractable roof. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport We could count on the Hobart Hurricanes playing games at the new stadium, though they too commit to having at least some of their home fixtures in the North. Others, however, are possibilities, not certainties, and as we have seen it is often the case that more public funds are needed to secure such events. This is because Tasmania just doesn't have the population to make them safe commercial bets. We are left with a business case, if one can call it that, for a stadium based on half a dozen games in each of the football and cricket seasons. READ MORE: 60-year-old man pleads guilty to disqualified driving That's going to mean pressure will be applied for more of the so-called marquee games to be played in the South, and/or for a greater number of games overall. The North, and by extension, the North-West would lose out either way. If not, then for the amount of usage it could see, at $750 million, the stadium would hardly be a good investment. Politically, promising funding to build the stadium won't help to win any seats, and it may well cost the votes of those who believe the money would be better spent on hospitals.

