news, local-news,

Tasmanian economist Saul Eslake says Tasmania's high land tax rates compared to other states should be applauded and not regretted. The government has intentions to raise the tax-free threshold for land tax to $100,000 and lower the tax rate from 0.55 per cent to 0.45 per cent on properties valued between $100,000 and $500,000. The announcement was welcomed by the Tasmanian Residential Rental Property Owners Association, but president Louise Elliot said the state would still have the most unfair land tax measurements in the country. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park Mr Eslake said the Commonwealth Grants Commission estimated that Tasmania raised about 54 per cent more land tax revenue than it would if the tax rate was the same as the average of other states and territories. "It is fair to say that, except for the most highly valued land, those landowners who are liable to pay land tax do face a higher land tax burden than their counterparts in the rest of Australia," he said. "However, it does not necessarily follow that this is a bad thing." READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift Mr Eslake said land tax was the only area where Tasmania imposed relatively higher taxes than other states and territories. "The fact that Tasmania levies higher land taxes than other states and territories is something which should be applauded, rather than regretted - even though it is also understandable that the effect of the rapid increase in land values in Tasmania in recent years in dragging more landowners into the land tax net," he said. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport Clark independent Kristie Johnston in Question Time on Wednesday asked Premier Peter Gutwein if there would be any measures to ensure land tax cuts for landlords were passed onto tenants. Mr Gutwein said the cuts would increase the supply of affordable homes. "Building supply has the opportunity to put downward pressure on house prices," he said. The government will extend the $30,000 First Home Owner Grant and stamp duty concessions for another year. Mr Eslake said based on history, the grant money and concession savings were likely to end up in the pockets of a vendor or a builder. "That, of course, is why schemes like this are so popular, despite their abject failure over decades to achieve their ostensible objective [of] higher home ownership rates," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/f03f556f-f43a-4ad6-ac94-bdd13080c3d2.PNG/r6_53_2992_1740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg