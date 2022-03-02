sport, local-sport,

Two-year-old filly Vokes capped a dream debut season for her 11 female owners when she scored an effortless win at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Although it was her first win in four starts, she has now earned an impressive $52,000. Of that, $26,000 has come in prizemoney, courtesy of a win and three minor placings, and another $26,000 in Tasbred and Magic Millions bonuses. Vokes earned a $10,000 bonus as the first all-female-owned horse to finish when third in last month's Magic Millions 2YO Classic. And, her all-the-way three-length win over Emphatic Bel and Share The Gold in the 2YO Maiden earned her owners a $16,000 Tasbred bonus. A further $4000 bonus went to her breeder Armidale Stud. Thirlstane trainer Leanne Gaffney said it was very satisfying to win with a filly wholly owned by females, trained by a female and ridden by a female (Siggy Carr). "That doesn't happen very often," she said. "This filly has never disappointed us - she's actually done more than we thought she would as a two-year-old. "I think she could be a nice Guineas horses next season so we'll give her a spell now and let her grow." Winning is nothing new to four-year-old mare Romary but it was a first-time experience for apprentice Chelsea Baker when they teamed up to take out the Benchmark 62 Handicap. For the John Luttrell-trained Romary, it was her fifth win in succession but for Baker it was the first success of her short career, coming up at her 11th race ride. Romary was caught three wide but Baker had her travelling kindly throughout and she proved too strong for Mariposa and Gee Gee Royboy. "She felt enormous - I was told she would probably race a bit keen at her first run back but she felt really nice all the way," Baker said. "I was overwhelmed and overjoyed when they offered me the ride on such a classy little mare." Baker began her apprenticeship in July last year and rode in more than 80 trials before her first race ride a month ago. She had previously been considering a career as a professional soccer player but those ambitions were ended by two knee reconstructions. "I think that was a higher power telling me that they didn't want me to do soccer and to do something else and that's what finalised my decision to become an apprentice," Baker said. Luttrell's daughter and stable foreman Nicolle said it was hoped Romary would measure up to the feature mares' races next season. Siggy Carr made it a treble in the first three races when she got home by the narrowest of margins on Peace Be Upon Him in the Class 1 Handicap. Bynance got an inside run in the straight and looked to poke her nose in front close to home but Peace Be Upon Him got the bob in right on the line. It was a closer finish than Peace Be Upon Him's trainer Dylan Clark expected. "I thought he'd just come here tonight and win easily but he's still learning I think," Clark said. "I think he's a fair horse so we'll see how he progresses. "We might stretch him out to 1400m now." Sheffield trainer Rowan Hamer is planning to spell former Sydney mare Miss Delia after she made a winning Tasmanian debut in the Class 1 Plate. "She came here with good form but I think she'll get better with age," Hamer said. "She can go to the paddock now and we'll see where she gets to next season or the season after. She's only young for a stayer." Miss Delia was previously trained by Les Bridge whose best horses have included Sir Dapper and, more recently, Everest winner Classique Legend. "I was on the lookout for another horse and some friends of mine found this one for me," Hamer said. 1- 2YO MDN, 1100m: 1.90f VOKES (L Gaffney, S Carr) 1, 2.30 Emphatic Bel 2, 18.00 Share The Gold 3. 3 len, hd. 1:06.04. 2- CL1, 1600m: 2.35f MISS DELIA (R Hamer, S Carr) 1, 7.00 Gee Gee Can Win 2, 26.00 Further North 3. 1-3/4 len, 1/2 len. 1:39.25. 3- CL1, 1200m: 2.70f PEACE BE UPON HIM (D Clark, S Carr) 1, 17.00 Bynance 2, 8.00 Belmista 3. Ns, hd. 1:13.02. 4- MDN, 1200m: 6.50 DREAMING TORONADO (C Thompson, A Darmanin) 1, 5.00ef Fanciful Flyer 2, 5.00ef Just For Curiosity 3. len, 1-1/4 len. 1:12.77. 5- MDN, 1200m: 2.50f SPIRITED TOFF (M Trinder, E Byrne Burke) 1, 4.40 Gee Gee Snowflake 2, 31.00 Further She Goes 3. 1-1/2 len, hd. 1:12.28. 6- BM62, 1400m: 2.10f ROMARY (J Lutrell, C Baker) 1, 4.20 Mariposa (T Johnstone) 2, 10.00 Gee Gee Royboy (S Carr) 3. 3/4 len, 1-1/4 len. 1:26.04. 7- BM62, 2100m: 2.70f CLIFTON DANSEUR (A Trinder, E Byrne Burke) 1, 9.00 Son Of Faith (S Carr) 2, 9.00 Indigo Girls (G Catania) 3. Hd, len. 2:15.21. 8- BM68, 1600m: 18.00 BARJEEL (R Hamer, I Toker) 1, 9.00 Hamogany (E Byrne Burke) 2, 2.70f True Scotsman (C Jordan) 3. 1/2 len, hd. 1:39.17. 9- BM76, 1100m: 2.60 GEE GEE QUEEN BEE (S Gandy, A Darmanin) 1, 16.00 Gee Gee Lanett (K Quilty) 2, 6.00 Hannah's Song (T Johnstone) 3. 3-1/4 len, 2-1/2 len. 1:05.1.

