news, local-news,

Premier Peter Gutwein has rejected calls for an independent investigation into former Sports Minister Jane Howlett's conduct while in the portfolio. Ms Howlett resigned from cabinet on Friday following the death of her brother and took immediate leave. The Premier has since faced questions daily whether a personal relationship with JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse led to a conflict of interest in government decisions regarding the state's NBL team. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park Labor leader Rebecca White in Parliament on Wednesday told the Premier there needed to be appropriate probity around the allocation of $100 million in public money towards the JackJumpers. "The community deserves to have confidence that taxpayer funds are going to be used appropriately by the government of the day," she said. "And I don't believe that you can legitimately hand on heart say that there was no conflict of interest perceived or material when it came to this matter. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift "If you uphold the code of conduct ... you should launch investigation to make it clear to the public. for the reputation of the Jackjumpers, for your own reputation, that there was no conflict or conflict of interest in the allocation of any of those monies or the decisions in relation to support the Tasmanian Government has given to that organisation." Premier Peter Gutwein said contracts between the government and the JackJumpers were dealt with between himself and the team's owner Larry Kestelman prior to Mr Brookhouse's appointment. He repeated that Ms Howlett had denied to him a close personal relationship with Mr Brookhouse when he raised rumours on the matter with her. "She provided that explanation and frankly I believe it," Mr Gutwein said. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport He said he did not attempt to dissuade Ms Howlett from resigning from cabinet and denied he had moved her from the sports portfolio due to relationship rumours. Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said Mr Gutwein should table the government's contracts with the JackJumpers in Parliament to clear some air on the matter. "If there is no conflict of interest then lay the contracts on the table in this place and this problem will go away for you," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/3e844cc2-c055-4db7-a400-530eacb03a76.PNG/r0_31_795_480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg