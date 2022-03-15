sport, local-sport,

It's 1984 and the dominant West Indies outfit are set to come to Australia after smacking us 3-0 at home. Australians are struggling to get behind their country in the Test arena thanks to World Series Cricket's influence and the country needs a new hero. Enter Roy Cooper. While this isn't exactly what happened almost 40 years ago, it's the plot of Justin Smith's novel Cooper Not Out (RRP: $32.99, Penguin), which was released earlier this year. READ MORE: Western United and Leeds United show contrast between A-League and Premier League football Combining real-life events with the narrative of the story, Smith's book caught my eye (thanks Petrarch's Bookshop for plugging it on Facebook) and I thought I'd break a fairly-long drought when it comes to reading fiction. And it was certainly worth it. Just 22 pages in I was plugging the book on Twitter, tweeting to Smith about how good it was and as he put it, I was "in a relaxing spot for an afternoon's read". Without giving too much away, Cooper, who is a Sergeant at his local police station, has never been dismissed in any form of cricket. While his cricketing career has seen him play backyard, juniors and country cricket for Penguin Hill, the 48-year-old who is described as someone with "no obvious skill or inherent grace" had never been dismissed. He'd also never scored over 19 runs. It just became common knowledge to his teammates and was built up as an urban legend in the league, but it really caught the eye of Cassie Midwinter, the daughter of Barry, the club's curator. Using Cooper's statistics for a maths assignment, she discovers the urban legend is truly fact, and gets in touch with Melbourne Telegraph journalist Don Garrett, who is billed as the best cricket writer in Australia. Once Don and several other media outlets get around Cooper and his feats, a campaign grows to have him selected for Australia despite his age and athletic ability, as the home side were getting bashed around by the West Indies. For me, a regional sports journalist who also tries his hand at playing a game of cricket or two, the book's obvious blending of my passions hooked me in and grabbed me. While that premise seems simple enough, Smith, who is a columnist at The Herald Sun, adds plenty of layers throughout the book - the major one being Don Garrett is actually Donna. Being the 80s, Donna wrote under a male pseudonym to be taken seriously by the public, attending all the events as 'her secretary' Julie Barnes, "Julie Barnes went to the press conferences. Julie Barnes sat in the press box at the cricket grounds and made notes. And Julie Barnes would work in to the Melbourne Telegraph if something needed to be collected or dropped off," Smith wrote. READ MORE: Jono Chapman, Charlie Eastoe and Sam O'Mahony star for Tasmania In 2022 we have some pretty amazing female sports journalists, the likes of Neroli Meadows, Anna Pavlou and even a former The Examiner colleague Isobel Cootes spring to mind, so imagine living in a world where their work had to be written by a male. Smith builds the legend of Don Garrett throughout the book, with all journalists looking for where he's sitting during the games as "the great writer was somewhere out in the crowd". Obviously that wasn't the case as "Don" was sitting right next to them but Garrett's secret had to remain in tact. As someone who hadn't read a fiction book, probably since taking on Jane Harper's The Dry thanks to an English teacher in grade 12, I simply couldn't put this down. Speaking with Smith on Twitter, he asked me which character I liked the most. READ MORE: The Longford Football Club's 1957 premiership side was celebrated by Northern Midlands Council I genuinely struggled to answer, as it wasn't something I was naturally thinking about when reading, and had to answer with three, speaking to how well written this book is. As I said before, it's relatable, especially for local cricketers, with some ripping lines put throughout. "Roy didn't make a run in the first over either, but he hadn't scored in an opening over since 1976" is one of the ones that stands out, followed by "as captain, Chumpy was greeted at the crease with gentle applause. It was a tradition. Then he got a duck. That was another tradition - he'd got a duck in the first innings of every season for the last seven years". Cooper Not Out is best described how it is in the blurb - "a funny, heart-warming novel set against a backdrop of real events. It's a moving and highly original tale about friendship and belief, and the joy of discovering your greatest potential". From nervous young journalists to struggling club cricketers, it made me laugh and from hidden relationships to childhood dreams, it's certainly wholesome enough to not be just another sports book.

