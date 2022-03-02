news, local-news,

A three car crash on Westbury Road, South Launceston is blocking traffic with Police and emergency services attending to the incident. One fire truck and two ambulances attended the crash with fire crews at the scene applying an absorbing medium to liquid leaking from under one of the cars. One woman was placed in an ambulance in a neck brace and taken from the scene. Tasmania Police said the incident was not serious. Two tow trucks were on the scene with police advising the road was in the process of being cleared.

