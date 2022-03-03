comment, opinion,

Tasmania is leading the way with a strong, post-pandemic recovery. Working together, the Gutwein-led state government and the Morrison Liberal government have taken decisive action to keep Tasmanians safe and protect our jobs and economy. Who could have imagined what our country would endure when we celebrated the start of the new year in 2020? We were about to face a battle against an unknown enemy. No one had heard of the virus we now know as COVID-19, and the last thing we would have expected was that our governments would need to consider setting up temporary hospitals, creating make-shift morgues and positioning Army personnel at hospitals to turn people away if they didn't need to be there. There were no vaccinations or specific treatments for COVID-19, and pharmaceutical companies began urgently using research developed from previous SARS and MERS outbreaks to progress specific vaccines for this virus. Individually, we worried about catching the highly infectious virus that made it difficult to breath, impacted our sense of taste and smell and was killing thousands of people around the world. What if the people we love catch it? How secure are our jobs? How will we pay the mortgage or rent? We witnessed distressing stories and social media posts from around the globe, including one that summed the situation up so well: "When loved ones are removed from your home by ambulance because the virus has hit them hard you are not going to be able to follow them there, sit by their hospital bed and hold their hand. You are not going to be able to pop in at 6pm for visiting hours. They are going to have no one other than exhausted and brave hospital staff to see them through days or weeks of barely breathing through a ventilator until they either die or recover. They are not going to be well enough to text you." Heart-wrenching, and heartbreaking for me, as this was posted by the daughter of my friend in the UK after her mother was hospitalised in March 2020. The fear of the unknown was ever-present, and perhaps the greatest concern. Decisions taken by the Prime Minister, the federal government and national cabinet in that time of uncertainty set Australia up to resist the worst of what could have come. By implementing preventative actions - including QR codes, retail and hospitality closures, capacity limits, lockdowns and limiting travel - we were able to avoid high death rates experienced by so many other countries, saving an estimated 40,000 Australian lives. These actions also supported our economy through extremely difficult times, with initiatives like JobKeeper, the cashflow boost and other investment incentives for small business, increased apprenticeship and training places, personal income tax cuts and infrastructure investment. And when vaccinations were developed Australians responded positively, with around 95 per cent of our eligible population vaccinated; even higher in Tasmania, with around 97 per cent of our population (12+) fully vaccinated. On the ground here, the Morrison government delivered funding of more than $3.5 billion to keep Tasmanians safe and protect our economy. This includes JobKeeper payments of $1.4 billion, supporting 70,000 Tasmanian workers through those difficult times of lockdowns and uncertainty, and an additional $700 million through the cash flow boost to Tasmanian businesses. More than 230,000 Tasmanians have received tax relief of around $3200, our 60,000 small businesses are taxed at their lowest level in 50 years and Tasmania's unemployment rate is now at a record low of 3.8 per cent. We are emerging from the pandemic with employment at near-record levels and, as noted recently by CommSec, our economic performance is leading the nation. This has not happened by accident. The decisions and investments made by the Morrison Liberal government helped to keep us safe and deliver a stronger economy, despite the momentous upheaval presented by the pandemic. The Morrison Liberal government continues to work towards a stronger future for Australia and with the federal election just weeks away, offers the certainty and strength in proven leadership needed to continue this strong recovery. We are indeed lucky to live in this beautiful state, in the best country in the world. And my friend in the UK made a full recovery, thankfully.

