A Launceston woman was committed to the Supreme Court for trial after pleading not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to several alleged child sex offences. She pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecently assaulting a male in October, 2021, and a third count of indecently assaulting a second male between August and November, 2021. She also pleaded not guilty through defence counsel Olivia Jenkins to two counts of production of child exploitation material and a count each of possession and distribution of child exploitation material. READ MORE: 60-year-old man pleads guilty to disqualified driving In one of the counts police allege that she recorded a video and ought to have known that it was child exploitation material. Magistrate Simon Brown committed the woman for trial at 10.45 on May 2, 2022.

