Millions still suffering on road to nowhere

comment, opinion,

Escalating conflicts and violence in Ukraine and Afghanistan have caused another mass displacement of innocent men, women and children. It is tragic that these scenes are such a prominent feature on our television sets and flooding our social media news feeds all too regularly, as if it is just normal. There are distressing images of military men advancing into cities, civilians learning to use weapons, women carrying babies and human convoys heading away from the conflicts in hope that they might find a safe haven, or a border where they will not be turned away as 'burdens'. Spare a thought for Australians of refugee backgrounds who have experienced the trauma of having to escape to find safety. Their own experiences take them back to when war became a way of life and they re-live the stages of adaptation that they went through. One very special woman I met many years ago told me that for her, war always found a way to be one step ahead, presenting new forms of torture around every corner. And even if fortunate enough to rebuild a life, often a different kind of trauma awaited. In 2021, countries such as Myanmar, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Afghanistan saw mass displacement. There are also less well-known, but significant, conflicts that are also causing large numbers of people to move. Type "map of current conflicts" into your search engine and see just how many hotspots there are. For each of the dots on that world map, there is pain and suffering for millions of people. For 2022, UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) has identified 1.45 million refugees in urgent need of resettlement, however the number of resettlement places available is a fraction of this number. In 2021, just 39,266 UNHCR-referred refugees were resettled globally. There are huge problems associated with these numbers - mathematically and more importantly, ethically and morally. It is a difficult task for any agency to prioritise when new conflicts erupt while not forgetting refugees who have been in protracted situations for many years. The goal of refugee protection is to find durable solutions enabling people to live in safety and rebuild their lives. The UNHCR's job is to secure one of three durable solutions: If it is not safe to return to your country, you hope your place of asylum will allow you to stay, and if that is not a viable option, you enter a long process to resettle in a country that welcomes refugees. How can humans be so cruel as to put others in this situation? We are living in a time of record forced displacement at the same time there appears to be declining political will to protect refugees. In an ideal world, all governments would open their borders to all in need. Unfortunately, that's not the place we inhabit. We, however, can all play a part to ensure nobody is forgotten, and take time to reflect and advocate for those who need us most. The role of events such as Harmony Day becomes even more important. It is a day for reflection and celebration of Australia's cultural diversity. It is about inclusiveness, respect and sense of belonging - and a time to think of people who are not as fortunate to live in peace and harmony. While COVID has scaled down many activities, there are a number of smaller events happening in Launceston. Please support them or host a celebration within your circles. Speaking of celebrations, I note March 12 marks the 180th anniversary of the day The Examiner was first published. Congratulations, what a wonderful milestone and here's to another 180 years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/25435968-3407-4f03-8ea6-db50259ba24f.jpg/r0_181_3564_2195_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg