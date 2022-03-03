sport, local-sport,

JackJumpers drawcard Josh Adams is excited by the prospect of coming to Launceston this weekend and again in a fortnight. The JackJumpers play New Zealand Breakers at the Silverdome on Saturday at 5.30pm. The group takes on Illawarra Hawks at the same venue on Saturday, March 19 at 5:30pm which was confirmed on Wednesday as part of the NBL's rolling fixture. "To have a date set in stone for people up north in Launceston is awesome because we'd love to get in front of as many fans as we can throughout the state and not just in Hobart," Adams said. READ MORE: Bendigo Spirit coach, star player support push for Tassie WNBL team The American import said it was important to the franchise that it engaged with the whole state. "It's massive, most of these teams with the exception of ourselves and South East Melbourne are tried and true teams, they've been in the league for a while they've been established for a while and even South East Melbourne they're in one of the major cities, we're a smaller state," he said. "To have the support of the fans has been absolutely incredible. They've been fantastic. We've sold out almost every home game and the fans have really gotten behind us. So if we can bring that to all the fans across the state, not just in Hobart then that's something we're really excited to do, to have the entire state behind us and to also let them know up north we play for them as well." The JackJumpers' first signed import, who hails from Phoenix in Arizona, said he was loving playing for the Tassie team. "I'm completely awestruck at how incredible the fans have been here," the guard said. "My teammates are second-to-none. They're the best group of guys I've played with top-to-bottom. "It's been an absolute pleasure and I've enjoyed every step of the way. And like with every team, especially a brand new team, there's going to be growing pains and ups and downs and we're just trying to stay on top of that and manage the best we can and we're finding our footing." The JackJumpers were threatening on offence which was a positive to come out of Monday's 89-78 loss to Perth. "Our offence is continuing to improve," Adams said. "After a game like Brisbane where we struggled a bit offensively. It was nice to get back on what felt like a decent offensive roll. "But we're a defensive team, it's what we've placed all our marbles in the entire year and the last couple of games we've let our defence slip. "With our captains we have bi-weekly meetings where we talk about how things are going and whatnot every couple of weeks just to stay on top of things. And that's one of the things we decided we needed to focus on a lot as a team." Adams, who is averaging 16.25 points per game, admired Jock Perry's contribution against the Wildcats. Perry, who scored his first NBL points on Monday, has been important during injured centre Will Magnay's absence. "He has incredible touch and I said this to him today, I was like, I had no idea those were your first points in the NBL," Adams said. "Because he just looks so smooth out there. And having a seven-footer that can pop out and shoot a three is massive for us. And he hasn't played much all year. "For him to step in against arguably the best team in the league and to perform like that was really inspiring." Adams, who is leading the JackJumpers' scoring and is shooting well from the free-throw line, feels he is in form. "I'm shooting the ball pretty well and have come a long way from where I was at the beginning of the season," he said. "All that took was a little call from my (Arizona-based) shooting coach back home, to point out some very small things that I needed to tweak to get back on track and then just remaining true to what I believe about myself. And I believe that I'm a very good shooter." The JackJumpers have won two of their past five games.

