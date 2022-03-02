Fresh waters offer a promising bounty

sport, local-sport,

Northern trout anglers are set to benefit as a new fishery develops. The north-eastern tableland near Targa, the source of rivers like the North Esk, South Esk and St Patricks, and which holds relics of bygone times, now holds something newer in Camden Dam. This dam first filled during 2020-21, mainly from the Camden Rivulet known previously for rainbow trout. Its trout were surveyed recently by the Inland Fisheries Service, and 26 brownies boated after 4.5 hours of electrofishing indicated low numbers. Most of these trout, however, were in very good condition. More than half weighed one to 1.5 kilograms with the heaviest 1.7 kilograms, and there were signs of recruitment from last year. Most trout had been feeding underwater on aquatic beetle larvae and snails. Good news for anglers is that the IFS sees these results as promising, and likely to go on improving over the next three to five years. Right now the duck season is set to open and considerate anglers will keep clear of hides, especially early in the day. Localised heavy rain recently boosted levels of East Coast rivers, the upper South Esk system and trout appetites. In nearby brine, Marine And Safety Tasmania advises that building a new extended walkway at the Gulch, Bicheno will start this autumn while work on a new Swan River ramp at Yellow Sandbanks is to begin shortly. Arthurs Lake 2.26 (metres from spilling) Great Lake 12.35 Little Pine Lagoon 0.90 Penstock Lagoon 0.24 Woods Lake 1.06 Lake St Clair 2.05 Lake Echo 4.61 Bradys Lake 0.24 Bronte Lagoon 0.87 Laughing Jack Lagoon 4.96 Meadowbank 0.28 Lake Plimsoll 4.35 Lake Murchison 16.43 Lake Mackintosh 5.08 Lake Pieman 1.31 Lake Mackenzie 5.54 Lake Rowallan 12.29 Lake Parangana 0.73 Lake Cethana 0.31 Lake Barrington 0.15 Lake Gairdner 0.47 Lake Leake 4.43

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/98a31d6a-641b-4283-a6d0-fafb428a71fc.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg