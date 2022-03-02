sport, local-sport,

The 112th Northern Amateur is scheduled to be played at Country Club Tasmania on Sunday, March 13. Hosted by the Prospect Vale golf club, defending champion Josh Molendyk will back up again. Played over 36 holes for men and 18 for women, the Country Club layout will test the best. Associated events are a B and C grade stableford for men and women over 18 holes, and a senior, junior and colts event. All are most welcome to play and entries forms can be found at www.northerngolf.com.au/fixtures.html. Alternatively ring secretary Rick Sindorff on 0418 909 589. Entries close on Friday, March 4. Northern Pennant starts this Thursday for women and Sunday, March 6 for men. Six divisions in all for men with state title holders Riverside keen to hold on to their trophies. READ MORE: Ben Garuccio praises Nathaniel Atkinson's maturity through injury Prospect Vale will be keen to test the title holders, playing the River boys at the Country Club and Launceston will play Mowbray at home first up. Divisions 2 and 3 have a bye each week however will play two home, two away and two neutral matches. Division 4 sees Greens Beach and Tam O Shanter fielding strong teams against Launceston and Mowbray. On their home courses, Greens Beach and Tam O Shanter will feel reasonably confident of success. Division 5 handicap sees the "town" teams playing off and anything can happen on the particular day with handicaps. Division 6 rounds out with George Town, Scottsdale, Launceston and Riverside matching wits. Scottsdale play well on their home course, as do Launceston, however the handicaps are great levellers and a close contest is assured. Women's pennant starts with division 2, Prospect Vale at home to Launceston and Riverside having the bye, whilst in division 3, Mowbray are at home to Launceston and Riverside are at home to Greens Beach. In division 1, to be played this Sunday, Riverside are at home to Launceston and Mowbray have the bye. East Coast Women attempted to start their roster Monday gone, however the weather gods intervened and the course at Swansea was unplayable. We wish all pennant players an enjoyable and successful season. Congratulations to the victors in the Tasmanian Open played last week at Kingston Beach. Caitlin Peirce from Royal Adelaide and Samuel Slater from Brisbane Golf Club were the winners. Mackenzie Wilson and Zahara Rehrmann were the best of the Tasmanian women and Joey Bower and Ronan Filgate the best of the men. Prospect Vale championship winners were Ronan Filgate who shot 277 for the four rounds, a new record. Runner up in A grade was Sam Donnellan on 301. B Grade winner was Michael Mackaway on 360, followed by Shane Gelston (366). Dale Middap won C grade on 378 from James Imlach on 393. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport The ladies championship concludes on March 9 and Tammy Hall leads Julie Berne by one stroke in A grade, Deb Davey has a huge 11-stroke lead over Marie Myrander and C grade sees Elaine Barrett and Julie Stearnes are fighting it our for the title with Elaine two strokes in front. Quamby golf club also held their championships and Murray Howlett won A grade gross with 332, C. Brown was runner up in gross with 333 however won the net with 298. B grade went to N. Da Silva in gross and net (357, 298) and C grade went to Charlie Andrews on 433 with runner up R. Lonergan on 438 however won the net on 324. Upcoming events include Deloraine Farmers day on March 10th, contact Anthony on 0458 345 500 or Michael Scott on 0418 277 073 and the Tam O Shanter Open tournament is to be held on Saturday March 26th. READ MORE: More sport sanctions and bans for Russia A 27-hole event for women and men, entries can be sent to tamoshantergolfclub@gmail.com or phone 0413 905 082. Entries close on the 20th of March. Northern Veterans have their championship at Thirlstane this Thursday, followed by North-East veterans at Bridport on the 10th of March and Exeter have their two day tournament on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th of March. The taxi championships and AGM are to be held at Devonport Golf Club on Sunday, March 13.

