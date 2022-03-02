news, local-news,

COVID-19 is circulating at higher rates in Tasmania's state schools, with a total of 1,600 students having been diagnosed with the virus. Figures provided by Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaesnch in state parliament indicated that there has been a jump of roughly 400 students in a week. He did not reveal a breakdown of primary and secondary students amongst the 1,600, despite Greens education spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff asking for such a breakdown in State Parliament on Wednesday. READ MORE: Sex with a condom is a choice: Stealthign laws discussed Last week the data showed that 903 primary school students and 302 secondary students had been diagnosed as active cases. "The experience of COVID in our schools is within the parametres that we expected and planned for," Mr Jaensch said. "Cases have been higher amongst cohorts where there is less mask wearing." Mr Jaensch said no child was being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital system. "They very good news, thankfully, is that those cases are generally experiencing very mild symptoms," he said. READ MORE: 54 charges of child abuse in Tasmania as part of national sting "These cases are not in our schools, these children are at home, they have been tested at home, they have been kept at home, and more than two thirds of them are continuing to learn from home using online platforms." The Greens are concerned about the possibility of long COVID, and the impacts that this might have on a possibly unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated younger cohort of the population. Latest COVID data for Tasmania reveals there were 868 new cases reported yesterday. This takes the state's total to 5,076. A majority of these active cases are in the state's North West, with 2,178 cases. The North has 968 active cases, while the South has 1,841. There were 1,317 tests undertaken yesterday, with almost one third of cases resulting in a positive diagnosis. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

