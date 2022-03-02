Cheek's journey from pollie to 24 hour gym tycoon

news, local-news, Gym, Zap, Politics, Bob Cheek

In 2007, Bob Cheek was almost broke and miserable. Still hurting from from a bruising 2002 state election when the former Liberal Party leader lost his seat after two terms in Parliament, he was stuck managing a loss-making gym at Salamanca. He was no stranger to the health and fitness industry, having entered into a number of partnerships in gyms and sports centres over several decades with rarely any success. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park That was to change when he saw a small advertisement in an industry magazine spruiking the concept of a small-box, 24-hour gyms in the United States. Inspired, he booked a ticket to Los Angeles to investigate. On his return, he started to develop his first Zap Fitness 24/7 gym with the expectation to make a few million dollars. That first gym in Rosny Park grew into a network of gyms which spread across three states - an empire he would sell in 2017 for more than $50 million. Mr Cheek has recounted his fitness industry journey and ultimate success his new book Dumbbells to Diamonds: 33 Workouts to Mega Wealth, to be released on Wednesday. The book has lifted the veil on some questionable industry practices such as exhobitant sign-up and membership fees, impossible cancellations, and desperate sales attempts. It comically and unforgivingly describes characters Mr Cheek has interacted with across his business career - annoying gym members, fallouts with business partners, unscrupulous landlords, and rip-off merchants. And it has shown how he managed to escape the large overheads associated with health and fitness centres and offer the average person access to affordable gym membership without comprimising the quality of exercise or a workout. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift "Bringing in a low price and 24 hours made it accessible to people who couldn't go to the gym in restricted hours," Mr Cheek said. "Another key feature was that a member could work out at another Zap gym and use the same gym equipment if they travelled around the state or to Melbourne or Adelaide. We ended up with about 30,000 members in Tasmania." Despite the popularity of low-cost gyms like Zap, Mr Cheek said there were still people willing to pay a high premium for a gym membership. "There's always snob value and some people are willing to pay for exclusivity," he said. "I couldn't make money out of elite clubs. With Club Salamanca, I was battling to make a profit even though everybody thought it was going well. "There had to be high service levels to keep people happy and 50 per cent of my costs were on wages." Mr Cheek was 65 years old when he started to develop Zap - an age at which most would consider retirement. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport "I thought I still had a lot to prove," he said. "I was fearful of being retired without very much money. "I thought 24-hour gyms could work alright, but I never in my wildest dreams thought it would take off like it did. There was a bit of luck and timing getting in on the ground floor of the 24-hour revolution." Dumbbells to Diamonds is available via www.bobcheek.com and bookstores.

