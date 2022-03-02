Proposed new laws shine light on victims of 'stealthing'

politics, federal-politics, Stealthing, Law, Seasonal Work, Visa, Victims, Criminal Code

Young Tasmanian women and gay men, and women on seasonal work visas, have been the victims of 'stealthing', according to evidence raised in discussions on the need for new laws. Sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies can be the very real consequences of stealthing, which occurs when a person chooses to remove or damage a condom before having sex with a consenting partner. Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park The choice of individuals to have sex with or without a condom will be highlighted by a new stealthing law discussed in the latest submissions to the Criminal Code Amendment Bill 2022. This law would criminalise the act of someone not using a condom or removing or tampering with a condom, before or during sex, when their partner has expressly stated that a condom must be used. In its submission on the Bill, TasCOSS said it knew of examples where young women and young gay men had experienced stealthing in their relationships. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift "Anecdotal evidence from our member organisations [also] suggests that stealthing is a crime often perpetrated against women on seasonal work visas in Tasmania, who may have low levels of literacy and/or understanding of Tasmanian laws, systems and services." Women's Legal Centre of Tasmania chief executive Yvette Cehtel said women have complained to Tasmania Police about stealthing, but have been turned away due to a lack of adequate law. "What you have agreed to is sex with a condom, you haven't agreed to unprotected sex. That is a very different thing to consent to because it comes with a range of risks," she said. Engender Equality chief executive Alina Thomas said the laws would have greater impact on young women, or women entering new relationships, where condoms are more likely to be used. READ MORE: 60-year-old man pleads guilty to disqualified driving "The law plays a significant role in setting a community standard for what is acceptable and what is not acceptable and hopefully this becomes an accessible standard for everybody across the community." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

