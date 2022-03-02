State's 10,000-home plan called "ambitious"

politics, federal-politics, Housing, Tasmania, Politics, Ella Haddad, Master Builders, Peter Gutwein

An "ambitious" state target to build 10,000 new homes in 10 years has been cautiously welcomed by advocates, who say an investment in the building workforce is also needed to ensure targets are met. The Liberal government said it would build 3500 new houses by 2026 and a further 6500 houses by 2032. Labor housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad said the promises were cold comfort for the 4300 families languishing on housing waiting lists. is a cruel hoax to the thousands who continue to languish on waiting lists. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park "After eight years of total inaction, the Premier and his Housing Minister Michael Ferguson have finally admitted there is a housing crisis," Ms Haddad said. "This government has a terrible track record when it comes to building houses and this announcement "The awful fact is that more than 4300 families are on the government's wait list, priority applicants are now waiting more than 71 weeks - almost triple the wait time from when the Liberals came to power - and even on the government's own projections, the list will climb to 5000." READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Picone said the government was heeding the advice of housing advocates but should act now on the housing builds to ensure people were not kept waiting longer than necessary. "We are very pleased with the announcement but the caveate is to make sure that we build those houses quickly so we can actually house more people," Ms Picone said. "We have struggled as a state over the last couple of years to get building materials here, but also to have the skilled workers on board. This is about a commitment to public and social housing but it is also an investment in the workforce so we can make sure we deliver on this commitment. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport Master Builders Tasmania chief executive Matthew Pollock said plans were already underway to create a building workforce of the future, but added that a long term plan was vital. "The government's targets are undoubtedly ambitious, but if we work together to create the High Vis Army we will be able to build thousands more homes each year," Mr Pollock said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

