A local environmental working group is on a mission to spur change this Clean Up Australia Day. Plastic Free Launceston will be partnering with global volunteer movement, Soroptimist International, this Sunday for a cleanup event at Riverbend Park. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park Trish Haeusler from Plastic Free Launceston said while the area may not appear polluted, she guaranteed it would be littered with small items, including glitter, balloons, food wrappings and cigarette butts. With Riverbend Park running adjacent to kanamaluka, or the Tamar River, she said it was an important area to target to prevent rubbish from ending up in waterways. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift The cleanup will run from 10am this Sunday, March 6, at the meeting point at the barbecue area at Riverbend Park. Members of the public are welcome. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

