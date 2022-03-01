How healthy is your health insurance?

This is branded content for HCi.
Across Australia, COVID-19 has had a massive impact on our health. Currently surgery waiting lists are bigger than ever. So having access to private hospitals through your health insurance is valuable if you need elective surgery.
Having the right health insurance means peace of mind that you're covered for a range of health services, when you need them. So, does your health insurance really cover you for what you need?
You check your own health...
But when's the last time you health checked your cover (or the decision to not have health cover)? Are you covered for what you think you are? Does your cover still suit the needs and circumstances for you and any family members you have?
Why do a health check on your health cover?
Health checking your health cover ensures it continues to meet your needs and provides value to you and/or your family.
Things change, both in your needs and in health cover options, so any choice you made years ago may not be the best answer for you now.
For instance, if you've finished having children you probably no longer need pregnancy cover ... but as you get older you may want to ensure you're going to be covered for that hip or knee replacement, and the rehabilitation services you'll need to get back on your feet.
On top of that, most funds increase their fees every April to keep pace with the rising costs of health services - but it does differ from fund to fund, and product to product.
And, depending on when you last compared health cover options, some rules may have changed. Not all health cover qualifies for an exemption from paying the Medicare Levy Surcharge, or MLS, which is up to 1.5 per cent of your taxable income.
Did you know that the cost of Basic Hospital cover is often less than the extra tax you'll pay if you don't have health cover?
What should you check?
It may seem complex, but the key to a health check of your health cover is to ask yourself:
- Does it include what you need without lots of things you don't need?
- Are the premiums providing good value?
- How does the fund manage 'the gap'?
- Can you easily - and quickly - claim costs back from your fund?
- Do you get other health benefits from your fund?
HCi - Tasmania's oldest private health fund - has been dealing with these issues for over 80 years. They've even developed a Health Insurance Health Check eBook to help you review your health cover, and it's free! Or you can contact HCi directly and they'll take the time to personally help you with a free health insurance health check.
What if your cover 'fails' your health check?
If your existing hospital, extras or combined cover no longer meets your needs nor gives you the best service, it's easy to change to another fund - like HCi!!
HCi is Tasmania's not-for-profit health fund (that you've probably never heard of!) - and we're still putting people before profits, and providing old fashioned member service. And HCi is one of few funds including children up to the age of 31 (rather than 25) on family policies.
Funds like HCi will even manage the exit from your old fund for you to keep things simple!
No waiting periods apply when switching to equivalent or lower cover so that needn't worry you. Upgrading your cover (within or between funds) may however have additional waiting periods for certain types of cover - certain types of cover - just call us on 1800 804 950 to find out more.