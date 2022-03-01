sport, local-sport,

Bill and Monica Ryan have formed a new training partnership and are hoping to strike success with their first runner at Mowbray on Wednesday night. The father-daughter combination will be represented by three-year-old Alpine Eagle gelding Bundy Chaser in the Maiden Plate over 1200m. Bundy Chaser has won four barrier trials but has been unplaced at his only two starts, both times as a short-priced favourite. Bill Ryan is hoping that race experience will help him turn that form around. "I've been a bit disappointed with him," Ryan said. "He's run a few nice trials but he's immature mentally and, after hitting the rail at his first start, has been a bit field shy. "Drawing the outside barrier (11) should help him." Ryan said he and Monica were hoping to have their first runners as training partners at Mowbray on Cup Day but the paperwork didn't come through in time. "That was a pity, because if it had, Monica would already have her name down as a group 3 race winner," the trainer said. Ryan's smart mare Take The Sit won the group 3 Vamos Stakes. In future, all the Ryan horses will race in their joint names. "I'm slowing down and taking a backward step," Bill said. "I've had a few long chats with Monica about what it will mean and, basically, I've told her she has to toughen up. "She has to become ruthless - you don't want to hang onto bad horses. "That's always been my policy. "A bad horse just takes up a box that could be occupied by a good one." Take The Sit will probably head to Victoria for a race after one more start at home. "She's an 88-rater now and there's not a lot of suitable races for her," Ryan said. "I've looked at a few options and decided we'll probably go to the 1200m Open Handicap at Mowbray in a fortnight then the 1400m Gold Bracelet at Bendigo on April 2. "The Gold Bracelet is a $125,000 race for mares run at set weights and, because she's a group 3 winner, she'll get 59kg. "But she won't get penalised if she wins again at Mowbray and I'm told it's not usually an over-strong field." Ryan said another possible target was the group 2 Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley on March 25 but "I wouldn't think she'd be up to that class. "Plus it is 1600m and she didn't finish off at her only try over that trip. "She was in season that day so she might be able to get it but it's a long way to go to find out." The Devonport greyhound meeting on Tuesday was called off after just one race due to the statewide internet outage. With no Sky Channel or TAB coverage, stewards decided, after consulting with trainers, to abandon the remaining seven events. The final decision was delayed for as long as possible in the hope the service would be restored but, after about 2-1/2 hours, officials had to bite the bullet. The only alternative would have been to continue with the meeting with no betting which wasn't considered viable. The meeting was to have featured two heats of the Reg & Aileen Ivory Memorial. The feature race will now be run as a one-off final next Tuesday. The field will be decided by ballot with four runners drawn from each heat. The five dogs scratched from the heats are ineligible. PEACE BE UPON HIM (Race 3): Punters were quick to pounce on the opening price of $5.00 with tab.com.au and is now into $3.60. Looks to have a lot in his favour with a big drop in class on his last-start third to Turk Warrior and Emily in the Carbine Club 3YO at Elwick and a favourable barrier draw. HIGH MAINTENANCE (Race 7): Having his first start over 2100m in Tasmania but has won up to 1880m at Spreyton and been placed over 2015m at Mornington. This looks an easier assignment than his last-start third to stablemate Ubriaco and Skilendra at Mowbray on Oaks Day. FIGHTING PHOENIX (Race 8): Worked to line quite nicely when ninth to Zoushine in the group 3 Bow Mistress at Elwick then only narrowly beaten by Sh'bourne Rebel at Mowbray on Oaks Day. Only previous start over 1600m was beaten in photo in tougher Benchmark 74 race.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/fd757c3f-bb6c-4910-bf91-05c0ed1f7924.jpg/r74_653_2857_2225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg