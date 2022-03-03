Gallery: Spirit train, mentor, meet fans in Launceston

sport, local-sport,

WNBL outfit Bendigo Spirit has relished their Tasmanian tour. The group was at Launceston's Elphin Sports Centre this week for a training session and meet-and-greet. READ MORE: Bendigo Spirit coach, star player support push for Tassie WNBL team The Examiner's Brett Jarvis captured these snaps.

